advertisement

The photos and videos of the damage caused by the terrible ongoing fires in Australia are heartbreaking, but the extent of the damage as reflected in the data almost amazes the mind. Consider, for example, the fact that, according to the WWF nature conservation organization, more than 10 million hectares of Australian land have been burned, at least 26 people have died and more than 2,000 homes have been lost. Also, according to the organization, the fires have killed more than 1 billion animals so far.

The terrible effect that the fires have had on the country’s natural population is the reason that some heroes have taken it upon themselves to bring and bring so many members of that population to safety. The heroes we are talking about are of course the four-haired paws that have saved koalas and so many other types of animals from the fires in recent days.

Such a puppy is called Taylor, a 4-year-old good boy (pictured above) who has helped find and save 10 koalas since September. That’s according to TATE Animal Training Enterprises, which explained in a Facebook post that Taylor “will give priority to finding live koalas and show a strong indication and will sit down when she detects one in a tree.” In the absence of live koalas, or in places where there is a lot of wind, the dog will fall and remains straight for evidence that there has recently been a Koala in an area.

advertisement

Image source: Rick Rycroft / AP / Shutterstock

Celine Frere, a senior researcher at the University of Sunshine Coast Detection Dogs for Conservation, recently told the Mother Nature Network that dogs are perfect for this type of dangerous rescue work. “They can smell what we cannot see, and dogs can be used to track rare animals, detect pests, and locate endangered native plants. So they play such an important role in preservation. “

Dogs that do their bit to help are another consequence of a disaster that has hammered Australia hard – so much so that some ecologists fear that the destruction may be an extinction event for some species of animals.

Meanwhile, the rescue efforts are continuing. In response to this tweet, Tom Hanks said in a video clip on Twitter that he thought the story below was so moving that it should be processed into a movie:

This is a bear. He was abandoned as a puppy because of his OCD, but quickly found a new life as a koala detection dog. While forest fires are destroying the east coast of Australia, Bear is trying hard to find injured or misplaced koalas. He is their unexpected savior and our thirteenth 15/10 pic.twitter.com/dWe8tWbEJo

– WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) November 21, 2019

. (TagsToTranslate) Australia

advertisement