While no one will replace the beloved Grumpy Cat, who enjoyed animal lovers’ lives on the Internet, another cat has caught the attention of meme makers and cat lovers.

Meow Meow, a beautiful Taiwanese cat, has earned the title of one of the world’s most angry cats, and I think Grumpy Cat would be more than happy to pass on the baton.

According to the owner of the kitten, Meow Meow is an expression of disgust for the world while maintaining her dignity. When it comes to moody pets, you can’t really ask for more.

I met her in an old pet shop. Her ex-owner left her for an unknown reason. She was 10 months old at the time, so I and my younger brother brought her to our home and she became my first cat.

Despite her sullen look, Clare quickly admitted that her pet is actually very cute:

She massages me with her paws to wake me up every day.

Meow Meow was even compared to Batman because her face has dark spots that resemble the famous mask and undoubtedly make her angry.

“Even if I take a picture of her and she looks at me, I find her very gentle,” said Clare. “I even dressed her like a princess once, but my friends saw her and told me that she looked more like a queen.”

Welcome to the world of the grumpy cat internet, Meow Meow. You will hate it

