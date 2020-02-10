advertisement

Eminem shocked the Oscar participants with a surprising appearance by Lose Yourself – although not everyone was keen on the appearance of the rapper.

As a montage with decades of film music, it soon developed into the Oscar-winning classic by the rap artist – Lose Yourself from 2002 (8 mile).

The Real Slim Shady (Marshall Mathers) appeared below the stage, causing the turmoil of the public and the frenzy of people on the Internet. Martin Scorsese, who was nominated for the Irish, didn’t seem to be particularly enthusiastic about the performance.

When Eminem intensified his rendition of the beloved song, the camera cut off after Scorsese, whose expressionless expression did not cause the same excitement as that around him.

Some people think the legendary director fell asleep during the show, while others think he just wasn’t interested in the choice of the song.

One user tweeted: “Martin Scorsese’s reaction to Eminem deserves a nomination for a documentary.”

Another viewer pointed out: “Martin Scorsese, who sees Eminem at the Oscars, are all parents who see Eminem at the Oscars.”

The appearance of the rapper was a big surprise for everyone (especially since he was not present at the 2003 ceremony where his song was awarded an Oscar). He later tweeted: “See if you had another try, another opportunity … thanks for having me at TheAcademy. I’m sorry it took me 18 years to get here. “

His appearance follows the recent release of Music To Be Murdered By, his first LP since Kamikaze in 2018, with collaborations with the late rapper Juice WRLD, Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak, Royce Da 5’9, Skylar Gray, Young MA and other.

For the ceremony itself, Parasite was the historic winner of the night – four Oscars were taken home, including a historic best-picture victory. Not only has no Korean film ever won an Oscar, it is also the first time that a foreign language film has taken home the biggest prize in the film.

Parasite was awarded for Best Film, Best Director for Bong Joon Ho, Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay and won against Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Sam Mendes.

