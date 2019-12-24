advertisement

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. – Everywhere in Monroe County, people were batting things up at the last minute to keep their guests in a happy mood.

And Brewskie’s Beverage in East Stroudsburg is ready to deliver. The basis is on request on this day.

“The domestic, so your Yuengling, your Coors light, people have parties, so they want as much quantity as possible,” explained Christopher Perdomo.

Perdomo works at Brewskies Beverage and says the store is packed all day.

“Crazy rush, it’s crazy. As soon as we open the doors at 9, people are already waiting here.”

Of course beer is not for everyone. Another staple for the Christmas Eve dinner or party is a nice bottle of wine.

“Laurel Aniano works at Renegade Winery in Stroudsburg. She says that with the brief turnaround between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, some of the most popular bottles were sold out faster than normal.

“Red, lots of red, Renegade Blend is our biggest seller for this time of year and because of Thanksgiving and Christmas we are now sold out and customers come in and they are upset that we don’t have it,” Aniano said.

With many other choices, one thing is certain: no one in Stroudsburg will be thirsty at Christmas.

