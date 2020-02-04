advertisement

What could be nicer than a steaming hot bowl of instant noodles? Probably, but they’re still damn tasty. So delicious, in fact, that people order cakes for birthdays and weddings.

Noodles are my elixir of life. My kitchen cupboard is never without a packet or two – always curry because they are the best. They are quick, easy and satisfactory – then why don’t you want a pasta cake?

advertisement

Imagine: you and your fiance are discussing cake flavors. “How about chocolate? Oh, what about vanilla and strawberry? “, Ask them.” Ha! “, You say.” These are flavors for mere mortals. I know what we need. “

With the trusted brand Mi Goreng, the culinary whizzes use Tot Aw noodles to re-imagine classic dishes and sweet treats. However, your wedding cakes are an absolute must – a towering monolith of lightning-fast quality.

The cake bakers are located in Jakarta, Indonesia, where large, tiered creations are a popular choice for people planning weddings and birthdays. Tot Aw (short for Totally Awesome) had originally planned to become a donut company, but they found their vocation in pasta-based cakes.

The cakes are called TOT Cake and have a variety of levels. To assemble the beast, it consists of 14 to 17 packets of instant noodles and can feed between eight and 10 people (or just one if you’re like me).

But why did they make the cakes at all? Well, the bakers came up with the idea of ​​Indonesian mothers who apparently filled their children’s lunch boxes with so many indomie noodles that everything formed a cake-like shape.

What flavors are there? Erwin, the co-owner of the café, told the Jakarta Post:

The first (topping) is taken from our spicy rice menu, such as minced chicken, salted squid, and meatballs. The second topping is beef grove and melted cheese.

The café strives to expand the flavors of the pasta cake. “We plan to prepare more Indonesian toppings such as chicken gulai (curry stew), opor (coconut milk stew) and rendang (beef stewed in coconut and spices). So it’s really about food that you rarely find there. “

Soon they want to bring out a dessert menu influenced by pasta. I’m hungry as someone who eats instant noodles at least three or four times a week.

advertisement