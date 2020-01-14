advertisement

DANVILLE, Pa. – Every 10 years the federal government has a population of the United States and it is almost time again. The 2020 census is less than three months away and at the moment there is an attempt to recruit the counters.

About a dozen people came to the Thomas Beaver Free Library in Danville for an information session about censuses.

“I was just curious to see what’s going on and what it means,” said Fred Harner.

“To get more information, see if it is something that I really want to do. You can always use extra money,” said Jean Uhl.

According to a census supervisor, applicants are desperately needed. The hourly wage varies depending on which country you live in.

“It mentioned up to $ 26.50 per hour for Montour County and it had lower rates for other counties,” Harner said.

Positions take a few weeks. There are various jobs that people can get, but the task that is most needed is the census.

“I’m older and freelance, and it seems that I have time and it seems important to me,” said Jerry Stropnicky.

The results of the 2020 census will be used for various things, such as determining the number of seats that our state will hold in the US House of Representatives. It will also determine how billions of dollars of federal money are distributed among hospitals, schools, roads and emergency aid.

In the 2010 census, Danville was undervalued by 20 percent. This influences the federal financing that Montour County receives.

“That’s huge. That’s a lot of roads and parks and schools that we, as citizens, have to care about,” Stropnicky said.

If you are interested in working for the 2020 census, click here.

