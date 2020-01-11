advertisement

Plans for more than 50 homes in a Derbyshire town must be approved, despite a warning that residents who lived there are “on the verge of being flooded”.

The application, submitted by Chevin Homes to Ltd to the Derbyshire Dales District Council, provided for the construction of 25 bungalows and 32 houses on land off Bakewell Road, Matlock, next to the railroad tracks and opposite the Whitworth Hospital.

A total of 29 units would be affordable units, including all of the bungalows.

District council planners recommended that the request be approved at a meeting on Tuesday, January 14.

The Derwent River flows near the site, on the other side of the railway.

The Derbyshire County Council, as the flood authority, “advised caution”.

He said: “Images of drones taken during the floods in the area on November 7 and 8 show the flood water limit in the area of ​​the site roughly corresponding to the limits of flood zones two and three.

Drone image from November floods shows underwater development site

“When a similar flood event occurs, residents will be on the verge of flooding.

“In a scenario where the river level reaches these levels, any surface water may not be able to drain, therefore, the houses could be exposed to an increased risk of rain flooding and / or sewage.”

“Buyers of houses in the lower part of the development must be made aware of the risks of flooding on the site and provided with an appropriate action plan in the event of a flood similar to that of November 7 and 8, 2019.”

Meanwhile, Darley Dale city council has also been very critical of the plans.

He said: “The floods on November 7 and 8 covered the entire site and the plans are very close to the flood plains – making the flood an important consideration.

“The most vulnerable people in our city will be placed on this site and allowing them to be placed in an area known to be flooded is problematic.”

Several residents also oppose the plans, saying, “Matlock is slowly being overwhelmed by new housing developments putting increased pressure on Victorian drainage, general practitioners’ offices and schools and causing flooding problems in the very near future.

“The flood plain is not a sustainable place to build and is regularly flooded, so allowing the planning of houses here is clearly wrong and will put people’s lives at risk and the properties will not be able to be covered by the floods.”

Environment Agency shows that if nearby tanks fail, site will be almost completely flooded

A planning permit has already been granted for the site. The district council says it would risk paying developers if it refused the request on the basis of objections which “relate to problems which should already have been considered at the outline stage”.

The Applicant’s consultants examined images of drones and images of the site flood in November and concluded that the development would not be affected.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency says the site is threatened by flooding from three reservoirs, Howden, Ladybower and Derwent.

The claimant consultants state: “It is extremely unlikely that flooding in the reservoirs will occur. There has been no loss of life in the UK due to tank flooding since 1925. All large tanks must be inspected and supervised by engineers from the tank panel. “

The Toddbrook Reservoir at Whaley Bridge, about 32 km northwest of the Matlock site, hit the headlines last summer after large chunks of the dam wall fell off after heavy rains.

About 1,500 residents of Whaley Bridge have been evacuated in case the dam could fail and flood the city.

Fortunately, the disaster was averted.

Artist’s impression of the subdivision project off Bakewell Road

If approved, 80% of the affordable housing on the Matlock site would be put on the market at 80% rent, while the remaining 20% ​​would be condominiums.

General approval was granted for development in 2017 and this request aims to finalize the details of the program.

A children’s play area is planned as part of the development with an “informal open space”.

A formal trail will also be created to connect the site to the White Peak loop.

