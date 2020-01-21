advertisement

Customers lined up at around 5 a.m. in near-zero temperatures while waiting for a new store to open in Iceland.

The first 100 customers to enter the Blaby store were offered a £ 10 voucher, and it was an offer that many clearly couldn’t resist.

Blaby District Council revealed that it took the 100th customer just four minutes to walk through the doors of the new store, which opened at 8:00 a.m.

Council Strategic Director John Richardson tweeted after the opening: “What a great experience to welcome and support @IcelandFoods in Blaby!

“The staff told us that they had never seen such interest in the opening day and were delighted with the feedback from customers! #Blabymeansbusiness.”

The first online customer received the scissors to cut the red ribbon at the entrance, as well as the president of the council, councilor Iain Hewson, and Graham Harding, president of the parish of Blaby.

An Icelandic spokesperson said: “There were more than 50 customers lining up for the store’s official opening at 8 am this morning, some of whom had been there since 5 am.

“The official opening by Councilor Hewson and Mr. Harding went exactly as planned and we received many compliments from Councilors and our first customers.

The first customer in the queue had the opportunity to cut the ribbon; thus officially opening the store.

“The store has met our initial sales expectations and we are very satisfied with its performance.”

Last week, the supermarket chain announced that it had spent more than £ 1 million to transform the store from its previous incarnation.

This money was used to install new lighting, and the layout was changed to make the store “easy to navigate for customers”.

New cash counters have been set up and 15 new jobs have been created.

