advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – With signs in hand and a police escort, dozens marched through the city in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Organizers have been organizing this march for over 35 years.

“It’s a sacrifice. It is an obligation. It shows people that this is important enough to come together that we have this cause of being united and we are allies with each other, “said Lia Richards-Palmiter of Clarks Summit.

advertisement

“I think it is even more important at the time that we live to understand what he fought for. He fought for equality, he fought for promoting diversity, “added Jose Sanchez of Dunmore.

Martin Luther King was a Baptist preacher. People here at Shiloh Baptist Church in Scranton paid homage to him in song and prayer.

“I believe in the man! I believed in him when he started the marches, “said Joan Jackson of Scranton.

The church was full and the service began with members of the Martin Luther King Choir who asked through the pews: “When the Saints Go Marching In.”

The choir consists of people from different municipalities in the Scranton area.

“I love collecting with the different churches that sing and we are all in different churches that sing and different musicians from different churches and it’s a blessing,” said Mildred Harvey of Scranton.

‘You bounce around. You sing. You praise God. You praise Martin Luther King, “Jackson said.

41.408969

-75.662412

.

advertisement