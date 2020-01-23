advertisement

James Cordens Carpool Karaoke is a popular segment on the Late Late Show. But did you know that the moderator does not drive the car?

If you are not aware of how the format works: Corden picks up a random celebrity (because she has to go to work or an elaborate story) and they sing and dance throughout the endless journey.

While it looks like Corden is the one behind the wheel, a Twitter exposé has revealed the car and is actually being towed away by a shock! – another vehicle.

Twitter user @zolihonig posted the footage on social media and wrote in the tweet: “Saw James Corden and Justin Bieber film carpool karaoke, and that’s why I have trust issues – he doesn’t even drive!” Next, they’ll tell us that his friends * don’t * really need a ride. “

People are clearly shocked by the unveiling, as the original tweet contains more than 201,000 likes and 61,000 retweets.

A shocked fan replied, “I always respected James Corden for being able to concentrate on driving and singing at the same time. But now I feel cheated. So the Amigos, Mariah Carey, Michelle Obama and the rest were just a lie. “

Another user wrote: “I always wondered how safe it was that the police didn’t overrun them. I thought they had police cars guarding them back and forth and a not-too-busy road to handle the shootout do.” I never thought they would pull the car. (sic) ’

However, some enthusiastic viewers have noticed that this is a fairly recent decision by the production team. In the past, people on the street saw Corden actually driving the celebrities around, for example from Katy Perry to One Direction.

The car being towed makes a lot of sense – think of Gavin and Stacey. As part of the behind-the-scenes additional program for the Christmas special, Corden’s car is essentially towed away so as not to endanger the safety of the actor or other road users.

For some viewers, it was always clear that Corden wasn’t really driving a car. A user tweeted: “It’s a bit obvious if you pay attention. It was good for them, safety comes first!”

Another wrote: “I knew it. It is a bit impossible for a Brit to drive on US roads while singing loudly! “

There you have it, unmasked another TV trick. What will you tell me next that the kids who haven’t mastered the challenges in Raven haven’t really died?

Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, but also worked as a freelance film journalist and became an accredited critic of Rotten Tomatoes. In the meantime he has left his Scottish homeland and settled as a journalist at UNILAD. “,” Avatar “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/cameron.png “,” twitterHandle “: null,” __ typename “:” Author “}, “Article: 750450.properties.0”: {“name”: “rating-12”, “slug”: “rating-12”, “__ typename”: “ArticleProperty”}, “Article: 750450.tags.0” : {“name”: “America”, “slug”: “america”, “__ typename”: “Tag”}, “Article: 750450.tags.1”: {“name”: “car”, “slug” : “car”, “__ typename”: “Tag”}, “Article: 750450.tags.2”: {“name”: “Carpool Karaoke”, “slug”: “Carpool Karaoke”, “__ Typenname”: “Tag”}, “Article: 750450.tags.3”: {“Name”: “Drive”, “Slug”: “Drive”, “__ Type Name”: “Tag”}, “Article: 750450.tags.4 “: {” name “:” James Corden “,” slug “:” james-corden “,” __ typename “:” Tag “},” Article: 750450.tags.5 “: {” name “:” Justin Bieber “,” slug “:” justin-bieber “,” __ typename “:” Tag “},” Article: 750450.tags.6 “: {” name “:” the late late show “,” slug “:” the -late-late-show “,” __ typename “:” Tag “},” Article: 750450.tags.7 “: {” name “:” TV “,” slug “:” tv “,” __ ty pename “:” Tag “},” Article: 750450.credits .0 “: {” source “:” Zoli / Twitter “,” title “:” @zolihonig “,” url “:” https://twitter.com / zolihonig / status / 1220138926116982785 “,” __typename “:” Credit “},” Article: 750616 “: {” id “:” 750616 “,” staticLink “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/viral / firefighters-forced-to-warn-kids-about-dumb -tiktok-outlet-challenge / “,” title “:” Firefighters forced to warn children of stupid TikTok Outlet Challenge “,” summary “:” u003cp> Firefighters In the United States, children were forced to warn TikTok of an extremely stupid electrical outlet, which could seriously endanger them and their families. In a series of events that make Walmart’s ice cream lovers positively intellectual, teenagers are now making TikTok videos of themselves, in some of which a u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/viral/ firefighters-forced-to-warn-children-about-stupid-tiktok-outlet-challenge / “title = ” Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, ” body “:” u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 712px”> “u003cimg class =” wp-image-750645 size-desktop “src =” https: //www.unilad .co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / tiktok_outlet_challenge_-702×369.jpg “alt = ” Firefighters who are forced to warn children of the stupid TikTok Outlet Challenge “width = ” 702 “height = “369” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/tiktok_outlet_challenge_-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content /uploads/2020/01/tiktok_outlet_challenge_-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-co ntent / uploads / 2020/01 / tiktok_outlet_challenge_-414×217.jpg 414w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads /2020/01/tiktok_outlet_challenge_-828×435.jpg 828w, https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/tiktok_outlet_challenge_-667×350.jpg 667w, https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / tiktok_outlet_challenge_.jpg 1200 W. “Sizes =” (maximum width: 768 Px) 100 VW, 728 Px “/> u003cSpan class =” Media credit “> WCNC / YouTube u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Firefighters in the United States were forced to warn children of an extremely stupid “outlet challenge” for TikTok that could take them and their families seriously. u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cp u003cp u003cp u003cp u003cp u003cp u003cp u003cp u003cp u003cp u003cp u003cp below and on the wall roll. Unsurprisingly, this is an amazingly dangerous thing that can result in sparks, damage to the electrical system, and even fire. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> You can find out more about this extremely stupid challenge here: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003ciframe width = “100% ” min-width = “560” height = “360” frameBorder = “0” class = “brightcove-iframe” src = “// www.unilad.co.uk/frames/brightcove-iframe.html?videoId=6125974190001 ” Allow full screen Webkit Full Screen Mozallow Full Screen> u003c / iframe> n u003cp> Go to their Facebook page, u003ca href = “https://www.facebook.com/HoldenMassFire/photos/a.811463349045836/1329124953946337 /? type = 3 & theater “target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer nofollow “> The Holden Fire Department in Massachusetts strictly warned teenage parents and asked them to be aware of how destructive this challenge could be. According to this statement, such behavior could well lead to “fire events and serious injuries”: The Holden fire brigade would like to warn parents about a new viral teen video that can lead to fire events and serious injuries. State fire department marshal Peter Ostroskey issued a note today to inform the public about two serious injury incidents that occurred in Massachusetts, one of which was in Holden. We want parents to be informed about the new “challenge”. U003c / p> n u003cp> The “challenge” seen in the popular video app TikTok is to use the plug part of a phone charger and partially insert it into the wall socket and then push a penny up the wall down to the exposed tines. The result is sparks, damage to the electrical system and in some cases fire. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cstrong> The statement continues: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> These videos give cause for concern and are similar to previous ones viral videos that lead to unsafe behavior. We alert parents to this challenge and advise them not only to look for signs of fire such as burned outlets, but also to talk to tweens and teenagers about fire and electrical safety. U003c / p> n u003cp> (…) In addition to electrical fire protection, the department would like to remind parents and children to discuss the dangers of certain online challenges and to recognize dangerous activities on the Internet. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive-fb-post”> n u003cdiv id = “fb-root “> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cscript async = “1” defer = “1” crossorigin = “anonymous” src = “https: //connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v5.0 “> u003c / script> u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “fb-post ” data-href = “https://www.facebook.com/HoldenMassFire/photos/a.811463349045836/1329124953946337/? type = 3 & theater “data-width = ” 500 “> n u003cblockquote cite = ” https://www.facebook.com/HoldenMassFire/photos/a.811463349045836/1329124953946337/?typ e = 3 “class = “fb-xfbml-parse-ignore “> n u003cp> Note – Viral teen video with fire eventsThe Holden fire brigade would like to warn parents about a new … u003c / p> n u003cp> Posted by u003ca href = “https://www.facebook.com/HoldenMassFire/ ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> Holden Fire Department u003c / a> am u003c a href = “https://www.facebook.com/HoldenMassFire/photos/a.811463349045836/1329124953946337/? type = 3 “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” nofollow “> Tuesday, January 21, 2020 u003c / a> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cp> The statement urged people to abide by an electric fire. Safety tips as recommended by the United States Fire Department. u003c / p> n u003cp> These guidelines recommend Americans to fully insert the plugs into the sockets and install tamper evident sockets when there are young children around the house. People are also asked to replace sockets if the plugs are damaged and not tight enough fit into the socket u003c / p> n u003cp> To avoid overloading the sockets and never insert a three-pin plug into a socket for two sockets, please listen to these firefighters and under no circumstances try this at home . u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.com u003c / em> u003c / p> n “,” publishedAt ” : 2020-01-23T18: 46: 17, “publishedAtUTC”: 2020-01-23T18: 46: 17Z, “updatedAt”: 2020-01-23T18: 48: 52, “updatedAtUTC”: “2020-01-23T18: 48: 52Z “,” author “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” $ Article: 750616.author “,” typename “:” Author “},” categories “: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true “,” id “:” Article: 750616.categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “}, {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 750616.categories.1 “,” typename “:” Category “}),” featuredImage “:” https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / dangerous-tiktok.jpg “,” featuredVideo “: null,” breaking “: null,” __ typename “:” Article “},” $ Article: 750616.author “: {” name “:” Julia Banim “,” avat ar “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Julia-Banim-Sml.png “,” __typename “:” Aut hor “},” Article: 750616.categories .0 “: {” name “:” Life “,” slug “:” life “,” __ typename “:” Category “},” Article: 750616.categories.1 ” : {“name”: “Viral”, “slug”: “viral”, “__typename”: “Category”}, “Article: 750627”: {“id”: “750627”, “staticLink”: “https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/film- and-tv / wendy-williams-confirmed-farts-are-always-funny-after-fart-gate-clip / “,” title “:” Wendy Williams confirms that farts are always funny are after “furztor” clip “,” summary “:” Wendy Williams finally addressed ‘Fartgate’ and insisted that ‘farts are always funny’. The television host went viral last week when a clip was released on social media that appeared to be hanging around during a recent episode of her morning show, the Wendy Williams Show. In the video you can see 55-year-old Williams, who talks about the controversy about film and television -always funny-after-fartgate-clip / “title = ” Read more “>… u003c / a> u003c / p> n “,” body “:” u003cdiv class = “media- credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 1210px”> “u003cimg class =” wp-image-750652 size-full “src =” https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/01 / wendy-williams-fartgate-1.jpg “alt = ” Wendy Williams confirms that farts after ‘Fartgate’ clip are always funny are “width = ” 1200 “height = ” 630 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/wendy-williams-fartgate-1. jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/ wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / wendy-williams-fartgate-1-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/ wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / wendy-williams-fartgate -1-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/wendy-williams-fartgate -1-414×217.jpg 414w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-con t ent / uploads / 2020/01 / wendy-williams-fartgate-1-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/wendy-williams-fartgate- 1 -667×350.jpg 667w “Größen =” (maximale Breite: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” Medienguthaben “> Fox Broadcasting Company / BET u003c / span> u003c / Wendy Williams hat sich endlich mit “Fartgate” befasst und darauf bestanden, dass “Fürze immer lustig sind”. Der Fernsehmoderator wurde letzte Woche viral Ein Clip von ihr, der anscheinend während einer kürzlichen Folge ihrer Morgenshow “The Wendy Williams Show” gerissen wurde, wurde in den sozialen Medien gepostet. Im Video, 55 Williams, ein Jahr alt, kann gesehen werden, wie er die Kontroverse um den NFL-Spieler Odell Beckham Jr. diskutiert, bevor im Hintergrund etwas zu hören ist, das verdächtig nach Furz klingt. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Sie können zuhören zum ‘Furz’ unten: u003c / strong> u003c / p n u003ciframe width = “100%” min-width = “560 “height =” 360 “frameBorder =” 0 “class =” brightcove-iframe “src =” // www.unilad.co.uk/frames/brightcove-iframe.html?videoId=6125974176001 “Erlaube Vollbild WebkitFullscreen MozallowFullscreen> u003c / iframe> n u003cp> Obwohl es beim ersten Anhören (und beim zweiten, fünften und fünfzehnten) so klingen mag, als ob der Fernsehmoderator den Wind durchlässt, hat sie es heute verweigert Sie hat ‘noch nie in dieser Show gefurzt’. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Redet heute Morgen in ihrer Show, laut u003cem> u003ca href = “https://toofab.com/ 2020/01/23 / Wendy-Williams-Fartgate-Reaktion >, Sagte Williams: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> Lass mich dir jetzt etwas sagen, okay? Ich beuge mich nicht so, um einen Furz zu veröffentlichen, ich beuge mich so, weil es bequem ist. Wenn ich die ganze Zeit (aufrecht) sitze, belastet das meinen Rücken. Ich lasse gerne meine Hüften los und lehne mich. U003c / p> n u003cp> Ich mache das seit 11 Jahren in dieser Show. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> Sie war nicht ‘ aber nicht fertig; Als das Wort “Fartgate” hinter ihr auf dem Bildschirm erschien, fuhr Williams fort, dass sie “kaum jemals” furzt, weil sie stattdessen rülpst. “Gas wird auf verschiedene Arten freigesetzt, und mein Gas rülpst, weil ich nur rede”, erklärte sie. Class = “Medien-Kredit-Container-Ausrichtung” style = “width: 729px u003cimg class = “size-full wp-image-750650 ” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/wendy-williams-fartgate .jpg “alt =” wendy williams fartgate “width =” 719 “height =” 394 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /01/wendy-williams-fartgate.jpg 719w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/wendy-williams-fartgate-702×385.jpg 702w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / wendy-williams-fartgate-524×287.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ wendy-williams-fartgate-414×227.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/wendy-williams-fartgate-639×350.jpg 639w “sizes = ” ( max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” Medienguthaben “> Fox Broadcasting Company / BET u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp > Williams behauptete, wenn sie tatsächlich auf Sendung gefurzt hätte, hätte sie die Show unterbrochen und sie sofort angesprochen – denn “Fürze sin d immer lustig”. U003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Sie fuhr fort: u003c / stark> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> Nach dem Geräusch dieses Furzes hätte ich mein Kostüm wechseln müssen, ich hätte eine Spur auf dem Sitz hinterlassen. Ich würde das Kostüm nicht einmal retten, ich würde es wegwerfen. Es würde jenseits der Verschmutzungsempfindlichkeit verschmutzt sein. Gaffer John Anderson kam dann auf die Bühne, um zu erklären, woher das Geräusch wirklich kam: Anscheinend war das Furzgeräusch tatsächlich ein Ergebnis von einigen Chemie-Experimenten, die hinter der Bühne stattfinden. »Wir haben hinter der Bühne ein Aquarium aufgefüllt, und wir hatten nicht den richtigen Schlauch… es stotterte, als ob jemand furzte«, behauptete er. Dann erklärte er: »Es war nicht Wendy! ” class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 3226px”> “class =” size-full wp-image- 750646 “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-47365245.jpg “alt =” Wendy Williams “width =” 3216 ” “height =” 2250 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-47365245.jpg 3216w, https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / PA-47365245-669×468.jpg 669w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-47365245-500×350. jpg 500w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-47365245-394×276.jpg 394w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/01 / PA-47365245-789×552.jpg 789w “Größen =” (maximale Breite: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cSpanklasse = ” Medienguthaben “> PA Images u003c / span> u003c / div > n u003cp> Also, was denkst du? Kaufen Sie Wendys Erklärung oder glauben Sie, es ist nur eine Vertuschung dessen, was wirklich untergegangen ist? Lassen Sie es uns in den Kommentaren wissen > n u003cp> u003cem> Wenn Sie eine Geschichte haben, die Sie erzählen möchten, senden Sie sie an UNILAD über story@unilad.com u003c / em> u003c / p> n “,” publishedAt “:” 2020-01 -23T18: 43: 33 “,” publishedAtUTC “:” 2020-01-23T18: 43: 33Z “,” updatedAt “:” 2020-01-23T18: 43: 33 “,” updatedAtUTC “:” 2020-01-23T18 ” : 43: 33Z “,” author “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true”, “id”: “$ Article: 750627.author”, “typename”: “Author”}, “categories” : ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true “,” id “:” Article: 750627.categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “}),” featuredImage “:” https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/wendy-williams-fartgate-1.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article “}, “$ Article: 750627.author”: {“name”: “Lucy Connolly”, “avatar”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Lucy-Connolly. png “,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Article: 750627.categories.0 “: {” name “:” Film and TV ” , “slug”: “film-and-tv”, “__typename”: “Category”}, “Article: 750587”: {“id”: “750587”, “staticLink”: “https: //www.unilad. co.uk/music/eminem-responds-to-gentle-listeners-who-were-offended-by-controversial-lyrics/”,”title”:”Eminem antwortet auf “sanfte Zuhörer”, die von kontroversen Texten beleidigt wurden “, “summary”: ” u003cp> Eminem hat die Kontroverse um sein neues Album Music To Be Murdered By angesprochen und einen Brief an die” sanften Zuhörer “geschrieben, die” Opfer des Albums “wurden. Der Brief des Rapper kommt, nachdem er für sein Lied “Unaccommodating” eine heftige Gegenreaktion erhalten hatte, die den Terroranschlag von Manchester 2017, bei dem 22 Menschen “Unilad.co.uk/music/” spielten, ins Licht zu rücken scheint. eminem-reagiert-auf-sanfte-zuhörer-die-von-kontroversen-texten / “title = ” Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, “body “:” u003cdiv class = “Medien-Guthaben-Container-Ausrichtung ” style = “width: 1210px “> u003cimg class = “wp-image-750624 size-full ” src = “https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/eminem-responds-to-criticism-of-new-album-1.jpg “alt = ” Eminem antwortet auf ‘Gentle Listeners’ Who Wäre beleidigt von kontroversen Lyrics “width =” 1200 “height =” 630 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/eminem-responds -auf-Kritik-an-neuem-Album-1.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/eminem-auf-Kritik-des-neuen- album-1-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/eminem-respo nds-to-critical-of-new-album-1-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/eminem-responds-to-criticism-of -neues-album-1-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co. uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/eminem-responds-to-criticism-of-new-album-1- 828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/eminem-responds-to-criticism-of-new-album-1-667×350.jpg 667w “Größen = “(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” /> u003cspan class = “media-credit “> PA Images u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Eminem hat die Kontroverse um sein neues Album “Music To Be Murdered By” angesprochen und einen Brief an die “sanften Zuhörer” geschrieben, die “Opfer des Albums” wurden > n u003cp> Der Brief des Rapper kommt, nachdem er für sein Lied eine heftige Gegenreaktion bekommen hat u003cm> u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/music/eminem-branded-sick-for-joking -über-ariana-grande-konzert-bombardierung-in-neuem-lied / “target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener nore ferrer “> Unaccommodating u003c u003c u003c u003c u003e u003e u003c u003e u003e u003e u003e u003e u003e u003e u003e u003e u00d //www.unilad.co.uk/music/fans-convinced-theyve-noticed-ariana-grande-vocal-in-mac-millers-new-album/ “rel =” noopener noreferrer “target =” _blank “> Ariana Grande u003c / a> -Konzert. u003c / p> n u003cp> Lyrics im Lied enthalten: ‘Aber ich denke darüber nach,’ Bomben weg ‘auf dem Spiel zu schreien / als wäre ich außerhalb von ein Ariana Grande-Konzert wartet auf Sie. «Sie empörten sich bei vielen, die fragten, wie unempfindlich er sein könne, wenn viele unschuldige Menschen ihr Leben verlieren. class =” media-credit-container alignnone “-Stil = “width: 2010px”> “u003cimg class =” size-full wp-image-750605 “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01 /PA-49631526.jpg “alt =” Eminem “width =” 2000 “height =” 1333 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads / 2020/01 / P A-49631526.jpg 2000w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49631526-262×175.jpg 262w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/ wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / PA-49631526-1404×936.jpg 1404w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49631526-702×468.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49631526-524×350.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /01/PA-49631526-414×276.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49631526-828×552.jpg 828w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / PA-49631526-525×350.jpg 525w “Größen =” (maximale Breite: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/>” Spanklasse = “Medien -cr edit”>PA Imagesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Eminem u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/music/eminem-surprise-drops-new -album-music-to-be-murdered-by/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>dropped the surprise albumu003c/a>, titled u003cem>Music To Be Murdered By u003c/em>, in the early hours of January 17, t reating fans to a whole host of songs featuring the likes of late rapper Juice WRLD, Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak, Royce da 5’9″, Skylar Grey and Young M.A.u003c/p>nu003cp>It wasn’t the big names that caught people’s attentions though, but the numerous ‘disgusting’ references to terrorism, murder, and suicide throughout – because the Manchester terror attack wasn’t the only one mentioned in the album.u003c/p>nu003cp>In his song u003cem>Darknessu003c/em>, the 47-year-old raps from the point of view of a mass shooter targeting people at a concert, akin to the 2017 shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, in which 58 pe ople died and more than 400 were injured.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 5972px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-735886″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/PA-36943206.jpg” alt=”Eminem” width=”5962″ height=”3975″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp -content/uploads/2019/12/PA-36943206.jpg 5962w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/PA-36943206-262×175.jpg 262w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/PA-36943206-1048×700.jpg 1048w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/PA-36943206-1404×936.jpg 1404w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/PA-36943206-702×468.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/PA-36943206-524×350.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/PA-36943206-414×276.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/PA-36943206-828×552.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uplo ads/2019/12/PA-36943206-525×350.jpg 525w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>PA Imagesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Responding to u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/music/eminem-branded-sick-for-joking-about-ariana-grande-concert-bombing-in-new-song/” target=”_blank” rel=”noope ner noreferrer”>the criticismu003c/a>, Em – real name Marshall Mathers – said his album wasn’t made with ‘the squeamish’ in mind, adding that murder ‘isn’t always literal nor pleasant’.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>He wrote:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>Gentle Listener, in today’s wonderful world murder has become so commonplace that we are a society obsessed and fascinated by it. I thought, why not make a sport of it and kill it with beats? So before you jump the gun, please allow me to explain.u003c/p>nu003cp>This album was not made for the squeamish. If you’re slightly offended or upset by the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you. Certain selections have been developed to shock conscience, which can lead to positive action. Unfortunately, darkness has truly fallen upon us.u003c/p>nu003cp>So you see, murder in this instance isn’t always literal, nor pleasant. These rods are only for the sharpest knives in the drawer. May you rest peacefully for the victims of the album. For the rest of you, please listen more closely next time. Good night! With deepest sympathy, Eminem.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-instagram”>nu003cblockquote class=”instagram-media” data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B7qrpIHhRFK/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” data-instgrm-version=”12″ style=” background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:500px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% – 2px); width:calc(100% – 2px);”>nu003cdiv style=”padding:16px;”> u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B7qrpIHhRFK/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”> u003c/p>nu003cdiv style=” display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;”>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-r adius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;”>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding: 19% 0;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;”>u003csvg width=”50px” height=”50px” viewBox=”0 0 60 60″ version=”1.1″ xmlns=”https://www.w3.org/2000/svg” xmlns:xlink=”https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink”>u003cg stroke=”none” stroke-width=”1″ fill=”none” fill-rule=”evenodd”>u003cg transform=”translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)” fill=”#000000″>u003cg>u003cpath d=”M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82, 37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58. 1 47 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631″>u003c/path>u003c/g>u003c/g>u003c/g>u003c/svg>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding-top: 8px;”>nu003cdiv style=” color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; Font style: normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;”> View this post on Instagramu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding: 12.5% 0;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;”>nu003cdiv>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”margin-left: 8px;”>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”margin-left: auto;”>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cp>u003c/a> u003c/p>nu003cp style=” margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;”> u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B7qrpIHhRFK/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>“Cause, see, they call me a menace and if the shoe fits, I’ll wear it. But if it don’t, then y’all will swallow the truth, grin and bear it” #Renegade #MusicToBeMurderedByu003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; Text alignment: middle; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;”>A post shared by u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/eminem/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; line-height:17px;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”> Marshall Mathersu003c/a> (@eminem) on u003ctime style=” font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;” datetime=”2020-01-23T15:17:57+00:00″>Jan 23, 2020 at 7:17am PSTu003c/time>u003c/p>nu003c/div>nu003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>Since posting the letter on Instagram earlier today, January 23, it has already received nearly 600,000 likes at time of writing, with many of his fans applauding him for refusing to give in to the criticism.u003c/p>nu003cp>And with current projections putting the album on track to become Eminem’s 10th No. 1 entry on the Billboard 200 albums chart, it seems the rapper’s fans knew what he was getting at all along.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>Music To Be Murdered By is available to stream now.u003c/em>u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.comu003c/em>u003c/p>n”,”publishedAt”:”2020-01-23T18:20:38″,”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-01-23T18:20:38Z”,”updatedAt”:”2020-01-23T18:23:22″,”updatedAtUT C”:”2020-01-23T18:23:22Z”,”author”:{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”$Article:750587.author”,”typename”:”Author”},”categories”:({“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:750587.categories.0″,”typename”:”Category”}),”featuredImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/eminem-responds-to-criticism-of-new-album-1.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:750587.author”:{“name”:”Lucy Connolly”,”avatar”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Lucy-Connolly.png”,”__typename”:”Author”},”Article:750587.categories.0″:{“name”:”Music”,”slug”:”music”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:750558″:{“id”:”750558″,”staticLink”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/kim-kardashian-accused-of-promoting-poaching-in-selfie-with-wild-animal/”,”title”:”Kim Kardashian Accused Of ‘Promoting Poaching’ In Selfie With Wild Animal”,”summary”:”u003cp>Kim Kardashian-West has come under fire from an animal rights charity after posing for a selfie with a bird. The picture uploaded to Instagram with the title “Tweet Tweet” shows a beautiful green and pink bird on Kim’s shoulder. With plenty of adoring comments about Kim’s ‘lewk’, fans showered the reality star and her feathered u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/kim-kardashian-accused-of-promoting-poaching-in-selfie-with-wild-animal/” title=”Read more” >…u003c/a>u003c/p>n”,”body”:”u003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 712px”>u003cimg class=”wp-image-750560 size-desktop” src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kim_kardashian_accused_of_promoting_poacher_-702×369.jpg” alt=”Kim Kardashian Accused Of ‘Promoting Poaching’ In Selfie With Wild Animal” width=”702″ height=”369″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kim_kardashian_accused_of_promoting_poacher_-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kim_kardashian_accused_of_promoting_poacher_-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kim_kardashian_accused_of_promoting_poacher_-414×217.jpg 414w, https://w ww.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kim_kardashian_accused_of_promoting_poacher_-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kim_kardashian_accused_of_promoting_poacher_-667×350.jpg 667w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kim_kardashian_accused_of_promoting_poacher_.jpg 1200w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>kimkardashian/Instagramu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Kim Kardashian-West has come under fire from an animal rights charity after posing for a selfie with a bird. u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cp>The picture, uploaded to u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/tag/instagram” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>Instagramu003c/a> and captioned ‘Tweet Tweet’, shows a beautiful green and pink bird perched on Kim’s shoulder.u003c/p>nu003cp>With plenty of adoring comments about Kim’s ‘lewk’, fans showered the reality star and her feathered friend with compliments; describe them as “flawless” and “beautiful”. However, not everyone was a fan of the recent selfie, and some raised concerns about the creature’s welfare.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-instagram”>nu003cblockquote class=”instagram-media” data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B7qtIXXAE5H/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” data-instgrm-version=”12″ style=” background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:500px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% – 2px); width:calc(100% – 2px);”>nu003cdiv style=”padding:16px;”> u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B7qtIXXAE5H/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”> u003c/p>nu003cdiv style=” display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: cen ter;”>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;”>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding: 19% 0;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;”>u003csvg width=”50px” height=”50px” viewBox=”0 0 60 60″ version=”1.1″ xmlns=”https://www.w3.org/2000/svg” xmlns:xlink=”https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink”>u003cg stroke=”none” stroke-width=”1″ fill=”none” fill-rule=”evenodd”>u003cg transform=”translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)” fill=”#000000″>u003cg>u003cpath d=”M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82, 37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58. 1 47 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631″>u003c/path>u003c/g>u003c/g>u003c/g>u003c/svg>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding-top: 8px;”>nu003cdiv style=” color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; Font style: normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;”> View this post on Instagramu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding: 12.5% 0;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;”>nu003cdiv>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”margin-left: 8px;”>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”margin-left: auto;”>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cp>u003c/a> u003c/p>nu003cp style=” margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;”> u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B7qtIXXAE5H/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>Tweet Tweetu003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; Text alignment: middle; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;”>A post shared by u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; line-height:17px;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”> Kim Kardashian Westu003c/a> (@kimkardashian) on u003ctime style=” font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;” datetime=”2020-01-23T15:30:58+00:00″>Jan 23, 2020 at 7:30am PSTu003c/time>u003c/p>nu003c/div>nu003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Commenting on the divisive post, a representative from World Animal Protection US wrote:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>Kim, we know you’re an animal lover, but selfies with wild animals promote the poaching of wildlife for mere likes.u003c/p>nu003cp>These animals endure immense stress by constantly being held and handed from person to person. By posting images such as this, you are encouraging others to take photos with wild animals, further putting them at risk.u003c/p>nu003cp>Please take a stand to protect animals and educate your followers on why wild animals belong in the wild and not in selfies.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-instagram”>nu003cblockquote class=”ins tagram-media” data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B7b96aTgvwm/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” data-instgrm-version=”12″ style=” background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:500px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% – 2px); width:calc(100% – 2px);”>nu003cdiv style=”padding:16px;”> u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B7b96aTgvwm/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; Text alignment: middle; text-decoration:none; width:100%;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”> u003c/p>nu003cdiv style=” display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;”>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;”>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding: 19% 0;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;”>u003csvg width=”50px” height=”50px” viewBox=”0 0 60 60″ version=”1.1″ xmlns=”https://www.w3.org/2000/svg” xmlns:xlink=”https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink”>u003cg stroke=”none” stroke-width=”1″ fill=”none” fill-rule=”evenodd”>u003cg transform=”translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)” fill=”#000000″>u003cg>u003cpath d=”M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82, 37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58. 1 47 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631″>u003c/path>u003c/g>u003c/g>u003c/g>u003c/svg>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding-top: 8px;”>nu003cdiv style=” color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; Font style: normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;”> View this post on Instagramu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding: 12.5% 0;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;”>nu003cdiv>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”margin-left: 8px;”>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”margin-left: auto;”>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cp>u003c/a> u003c/p>nu003cp style=” margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;”> u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B7b96aTgvwm/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>🐅u003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; Text alignment: middle; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;”>A post shared by u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; line-height:17px;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”> Kim Kardashian Westu003c/a> (@kimkardashian) on u003ctime style=” font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;” datetime=”2020-01-17T22:09:00+00:00″>Jan 17, 2020 at 2:09pm PSTu003c/time>u003c/p>nu003c/div>nu003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>It’s not immediately clear what the circumstances were behind this selfie. However, animal rights activists have become increasingly concerned in recent years about a dangerous trend for taking selfies with wild animals.u003c/p>nu003cp>Research by u003ca href=”https://www.worldanimalprotection.org.uk/blogs/close-up-on-selfie-suffering” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer nofollow”>World Animal Protectionu003c/a> in 2017 found there had been a 292% increase in the number of wildlife selfies posted to Instagram since 2014.u003c/p>nu003cp>Worryingly, one quarter of these selfies showed people behaving in ways that could well have been harmful for the animals, including getting too close and hugging them, as well as other forms of in appropriate handling.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 712px”>u003cimg class=”size-desktop wp-image-750582″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Wild-Animal-702×427.jpg” alt=”Kim Kardashian” width=”702″ height=”427″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Wild-Animal-702×427.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Wild-Animal-524×319.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Wild-Animal-414×252.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Wild-Animal-828×504.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Wild-Animal-576×350.jpg 576w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Wild-Animal.jpg 1184w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>kimkardashian/Instagramu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Responding to this damaging trend, Instagram set up an alert system for a wid e range of wildlife-related hashtags, informing people of the often unseen animal abuse that can take place behind the scenes.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>According to guidelines on u003ca href=”https://help.instagram.com/859615207549041″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer nofollow”>Instagramu003c/a>:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>We also encourage you to be mindful of your interactions with wild animals, and consider whether an animal has been smuggled, poached or abused for the sake of tourism. For example, be wary when paying for photo opportunities with exotic animals, as these photos and videos may put endangered animals at risk.u003c/p>nu003cp>Instagram works with wildlife groups to identify and take action on photos or videos that violate our community guidelines, such as posts depicting animal abuse, poaching or the sale of endangered animals and their parts.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>This unfortunately isn’t the first time Kim has been criticised for taking a misguided wildlife snap. In May 2019, the reality star sparked outrage after uploading snaps of her posing with elephants at u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/kim-kardashian-causes-outrage-by-posing-for-photo-with-chained-elephant/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>Bali’s Mason Elephant Park and Lodgeu003c/a>, a park known for treating its animals poorly.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.comu003c/em>u003c/p>n”,”publishedAt”:”2020-01-23T18:07:49″,”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-01-23T18:07:49Z”,”updatedAt”:”2020-01-23T18:11:09″,”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-01-23T18:11:09Z”,”author”:{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”$Article:750558.author”,”typename”:”Author”},”categories”:({“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:750558.categories.0″,”typename”:”Category”},{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:750558.categories.1″,”typename”:”Category”},{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:750558.categories.2″,”typename”:”Catego ry”}),”featuredImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kim_kardashian_accused_of_promoting_poacher_.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:750558.author”:{“name”:”Julia Banim”,”avatar”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Julia-Banim-Sml.png”,”__typename”:”Author”},”Article:750558.categories.0″:{“name”:”Animals”,”slug”:”animals”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:750558.categories.1″:{“name”:”Celebrity”,”slug”:”celebrity”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:750558.categories.2″:{“name”:”Viral”,”slug”:”viral”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:750542″:{“id”:”750542″,”staticLink”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/film-and-tv/bill-murray-confirmed-to-return-as-dr-peter-venkman-in-ghostbusters-afterlife/”,”title”:”Bill Murray Confirmed To Return As Dr Peter Venkman In Ghostbusters: Afterlife”,”summary”:”u003cp>After much speculation, Bill Murray has confirmed he will appear in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. It had previously been reported that original cast members Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson would be returning, and after filming got underway it was widely believed Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts would also be back to reprise their roles – however there’s u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/film-and-tv/bill-murray-confirmed-to-return-as-dr-peter-venkman-in-ghostbusters-afterlife/” title=”Read more” >…u003c/a>u003c/p>n”,”body”:”u003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 1546px”>u003cimg class=”wp-image-750600 size-full” src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/bill_murray_thumb_5.jpg” alt=”Bill Murray Confirmed To Return As Dr Peter Venkman In Ghostbusters: Afterlife” width=”1536″ height=”783″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/bill_murray_thumb_5.jpg 1536w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/bill_murray_thumb_5-702×358.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /01/bill_murray_thumb_5-524×267.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/bill_murray_thumb_5-414×211.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/bill_murray_thumb_5-828×422.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/bill_murray_thumb_5-687×350.jpg 687w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>Columbia Picturesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>After much speculation, Bill Murray has confirmed he will appear in u003cem>Ghostbusters: Afterlifeu003c/em>.u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cp>It had previously been reported that original cast members Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson would be returning, and after filming got underway it was widely believed Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts would also be back to reprise their roles – however there’s always been somewhat of a question mark over u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/news/bill-murray-once-started-bartending-at-a-festival-an d -would-only-serve-tequila-shots/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>Murrayu003c/a>.u003c/p>nu003cp>Thankfully, however, the legendary comic actor sat down for a new interview, where he was joined by co-stars Ackroyd, Hudson, Weaver and Potts, and in which the group shared stories from the set and dropped a few clues as to what we can expect from the upcoming film.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 5482px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-724490″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/PA-47641998.jpg” alt=”Bill Murray” width=”5472″ height=”3648″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/PA-47641998.jpg 5472w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/PA-47641998-262×175.jpg 262w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/PA-47641998-1048×700.jpg 1048w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/PA-47641998-1404×936.jpg 1404w, https://www.unilad.c o. uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/PA-47641998-702×468.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/PA-47641998-524×350.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/PA-47641998-414×276.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/PA-47641998-828×552.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/PA-47641998-525×350.jpg 525w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>PAu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Now, we can all breathe a sigh of relief, as u003ca href=”https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2020/01/hanging-with-bill-murray-on-the-set-of-ghostbusters-afterlife” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer nofollow”>u003cem>Vanity Fairu003c/em>u003c/a> confirmed Murray did join his fellow original cast members for the new film.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>They wrote:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>The original Ghostbusters actors – or OGBs, as they were known to the crew – all dropped by the Calgary set of Afterlife over the span of a week to shoot their parts. Each has a meaningful role in the movie, but they won’t be the central heroes this time.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>When asked by the publication why he chose to do the film, Murray complimented the script.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>He said:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>The script is good. It’s got lots of emotion in it. It’s got lots of family in it, with through lines that are really interesting.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 560px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-612303″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/GHOSTBUSTERS-WEB.jpg” alt=”” width=”550″ height=”382″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/GHOSTBUSTERS-WEB.jpg 550w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/GHOSTBUSTERS-WEB-504×350.jpg 504w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/GHOSTBUSTERS-WEB-397×276.jpg 397w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>Columbia Picturesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>However, Bill did touch on the death of the fourth original Ghostbuster and co-writer Harold Ramis, noting:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>We are a man down. That’s the story that we’re telling, that’s the story they’ve written.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>The u003cem>Ghostbustersu003c/em> was rebooted by Paul Feig in 2016, in an overhaul which saw the story recast with an all-female team.u003c/p>nu003cp>All we know so far of the new movie, however, is that the story will follow a family as they move to a small town in Oklahoma, where mum Callie (Carrie Coon) has inherited a house from her dad she didn’t know. Phoebe, her science-obsessed daugher, is played by Mckenna Grace, and her son Trevor is played by u003cem>Stranger Thingsu003c/em> star Finn Wolfhard.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 660px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-519964″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/004-bill-murray-theredlist.jpg” alt=”Bill Murray as Peter Venkman in Ghostbusters” width=”650″ height=”366″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/004-bill-murray-theredlist.jpg 650w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/004-bill-murray-theredlist-524×295.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/004-bill-murray-theredlist-414×233.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/004-bill-murray-theredlist-622×350.jpg 622w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>Colombia Picturesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>The synopsi s for the film, which is set thirty years after u003cem>Ghostbusters IIu003c/em>, reads:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>When a single mother and her two children move to a new town, they soon discover that they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and their grandfather’s secret legacy.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>The star-studded movie is directed by Jason Reitman, produced by Ivan Reitman and will also star Paul Rudd as Mr Grooberson.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to land in cinemas on July 10, 2020.u003c/em>u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.comu003c/em>u003c/p>n”,”publishedAt”:”2020-01-23T17:58:13″,”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-01-23T17:58:13Z”,”updatedAt”:”2020-01-23T17:58:13″,”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-01-23T17:58:13Z”,”author”:{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”$Article:750542.author”,”typename”:”Author”},”categories”:({“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”A r ticle:750542.categories.0″,”typename”:”Category”}),”featuredImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/bill_murray_thumb_5.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:750542.author”:{“name”:”Emma Rosemurgey”,”avatar”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/emma.png”,”__typename”:”Author”},”Article:750542.categories.0″:{“name”:”Film and TV”,”slug”:”film-and-tv”,”__typename”:”Category”}} .

