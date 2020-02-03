advertisement

New York rap veteran Money Sauce keeps it at 100. The old JAY Z collaborator stepped up to weigh in on large explosions fired at the music tycoon Diddy on his relationships with the artists of the former star of Bad Boy Records My $ e.

Key facts: Over the past few days, Sauce has lit up its social media pages to speak on behalf of Ma $ e and other musicians getting hurt by record label executives.

See this post on Instagram

advertisement

Can you imagine how many Mases there are here? People who have been wronged for years and who are too afraid to speak, for fear of pursuing the backdoor policy, or who are afraid of being labeled as a hate or influence hunter because these guys have money, stature and public worship. Not everyone is a hater. Some people are just tired of hypocrisy. I’m all for black excellence, but I’m sure people want to be headed in the right direction, by the right people. @kingjames gives the same speech and I am ALL IN. The time to be CON MEN is over. We see through all this shit. Your smug, haughty, Let them eat the cake attitude does not go unnoticed. Remember, not everyone is afraid of you all. Tick ​​tock tick tock tick tock !!!!!!

A post shared by SAUCE MONEY (@darealsaucemoney) on January 31, 2020 at 11:12 am PST

Key details: A few days ago, old Notorious B.I.G. collaborater Little shawn bet on Ma $ e to take no blame for signing the Diddy dotted line.

See this post on Instagram

It always amazes me how much these people in the industry have so much to hit on The Gram but, when they are in the presence of those they now choose to oppose, you can hear a mouse piss on the cotton. After this Creflo dollar, a message of prosperity accentuated by the south, I can no longer do anything or say anything more. In my opinion, Champ, you were offered an agreement and you signed it at a time when you had no record sales for more money. Lest you forget that after hooking up for your “Friend” Camron on the song Horse & Carriage, you asked for 40K to be in the video. Puff’s speech about Grammy’s the other night was all about the neglect of artists who deserved more than one award, which was eventually given to someone else. You can’t buy a soda from Target and get upset when you see that same soda in another store for less. When I left MCA, Puff & BIG offered me an agreement at Bad Boy. Puff and I talked about the deal and he gave me the details of what I would sign. I looked at him a little crazy because I thought, he and I are friends and I would get a different deal. I thought about it and said Nah, I’m fine. The next time Mase decides to go on stage to honor him with a performance or, participate in a Bad Boy reunion show where he stands next to the guy in song, Murder Mase should tell him in front and stay out of the Gram with Tears of Force MD🤷🏾‍♂️ #YouSignedAPublishingDealBruh # PastorMurderMa $ e👎🏾 #BehindTheSmoke

A post shared by Behind The Smoke TV (@behindthesmokex) on January 31, 2020 at 1:41 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

For anyone who doesn’t fully understand the world of music, let me somehow simplify most of what’s going on. Normally, you sign a recording contract and then go elsewhere to conclude a publishing contract. What Puff did was create his own publishing house, offer advertising offers to his artists and keep everything in-house. Puff actually signed the documents to release Mase from his etiquette obligation, but he was still signed for a publishing contract. What Mason Betha does not inform the public is the fact that after renegotiating and receiving a multimillion dollar check, he decided to become a pastor, but kept the money. The reason he fled New York is on several levels, the middle of the seven being a Harlem street character who was after him. Nevertheless, he was able to afford a new life elsewhere so he ran to Atlanta and fell under the spiritual arm of Creflo Dollar. Once he woke up and decided he was done with the ministry, he came back and tried a new deal with 50. Well, then Puff was like, you don’t Aren’t you with Lord No More? Ima needs 2 million Bruh. Whether you agree or not, if an artist signs on the dotted line after doing a legal check, who is at fault? If the whole story is told and your feelings are excluded, you will see why things are the way they are. Mase is actually 2 million and free to sign anywhere. #BehindTheSmoke

A post shared by Behind The Smoke TV (@behindthesmokex) on January 31, 2020 at 3:24 p.m. PST

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lt3fM_Ny9PU (/ integrated)

Wait, there is more: Last Friday, Mason checked out his social media pages and didn’t hesitate to spill all kinds of tea on Puff Daddy.

Before you leave: At the end of January 2020, Diddy shared his problems with the Grammys who did not celebrate and correctly recognize black music.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mY7SJqLp49Q (/ integrated)

Wassup with all these men from DIFFERENT RACE got all these young black kids into slave contracts in the music industry? Come see us, you need help to resolve your situation #DC X #ROCNATION, it is literally flying now, we have found something that we can enrich!

– Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 28, 2020

advertisement