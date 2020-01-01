advertisement

NANTICOKE, Pa. – New Year’s Day is the day on which people like to set goals and resolutions for the coming year.

For some people it was all about being healthier and starting in the gym from 2020 and there were many people who pumped iron at Nanticoke Fitness Center.

“I try to train a lot all year round, but you know, I often have laps where I stop going. This year is a bit like making sure I stick to a set schedule, “Justin Casey said.

“Just to lead a healthy lifestyle. Live longer. Many people have families, so the healthier you are, the more time you can spend with your family and keep up with the little ones, “said Mark Malshefski.

Little ones we spoke to also want to be more active in the new year, including 7-year-old Jackson Griffith from Scranton, who wants to play more baseball.

In addition to the fact that fitness has become a priority in 2020, people we spoke to say they also want to spend less time on their devices.

“We want to spend more time with the family and we hope that this year everyone can just break the connection and do more things together,” said Alyssa Wintermute from Jessup.

Southside Bowl in Scranton was also busy on New Year’s Day. People of all ages wanted to get the year off to a good start by spending more time with family.

“To help my mother more at home and walk more with my dog ​​and bring her out more,” said Gargone, 8 years old, from Wyoming.

In addition to these individual goals, people have much broader expectations.

“My hope for the country is just, you know, there’s a big gap right now,” Casey said. “So I really hope we find out this year.”

“Solve world hunger, world peace,” added Jason Saunders of Scranton.

“I hope 2020 is better than 2019,” said Frani Malinoski of Scranton.

