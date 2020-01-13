advertisement

VANCOUVER – The national defense minister says last week’s overthrow of a vital Ukrainian aircraft is a national tragedy and the government will work tirelessly to respond to grieving families.

Speaking at a vigil at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday, Harjit Sajjan said a number of those who died were people who came to Canada in search of a better life.

“There is a lot of work that has been done, but there is also a lot of work that needs to be done,” he said.

“We will work tirelessly to make sure we get answers for families and families get the right support. We can overcome this together.”

The aircraft was shot down by an Iranian missile a few minutes after taking off from Tehran on Wednesday. All 176 aboard were killed, including 138 who were headed for Canada.

Iran has admitted that the aircraft was mistaken for a hostile target amid heightened tensions with the United States.

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix said he was at the Vancouver memorial to honor those who died in the plane.

“We want to honor them because they contributed so much to Canadian society,” he said.

“We are grateful for their contribution and we also want to pay tribute to the family and friends who have lost so much in this.”

Nazanin Moghadami, who organized the vigil, said it is difficult to believe that two weeks ago many people were with friends and family preparing to welcome the new year.

“Little did we know that in three days our world would be upside down.”

Many Iranian-Canadians are worried and fearful that their loved ones in Iran may face another war, she added.

This report by The Canadian Press was first reported on January 12, 2020

