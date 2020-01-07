advertisement

With one of the worst fires in Australia’s history still covering parts of the country, authorities have asked thousands of residents and tourists to evacuate affected areas. Firefighters paused the intense temperatures on Tuesday to reinforce lines around huge forest fires as the financial and environmental costs of the crisis have increased.

In Australia, at least 25 people have been killed in bush fires since the beginning of the summer season last October. The highest death toll is recorded in New South Wales, where 20 people, including three volunteer firefighters, have been killed since October. One person is still missing in NSW. South Australia had three confirmed deaths and Victoria two.

The total area burned in NSW, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and Tasmania is 8.4 million hectares – an area larger than Scotland. Images sent online by the Japanese Himawari 8 satellite and NASA’s Earth Observatory showed clouds of smoke from the fires that reached South America. The University of Sydney estimates that 480 million animals have been killed by bushfires in New South Wales alone since September. The “very conservative figure” includes mammals, birds and reptiles that were either killed directly by the fires or later due to loss of food and habitat.

We asked the Irish living near the bushfires in Australia to share their experiences. Here is a selection of the answers:

Emma Mc Mullen: “I wasn’t sure if my partner, a fireman, would make it home at all”

It rained last night and I never thought I would leave Ireland five years ago. I would pray for rain until the last few months. My partner is a New South Wales (NSW) firefighter and I can honestly say that on New Year’s Eve I wasn’t sure he’d make it home. I was in the gym when I got a pat on the shoulder saying that the street was closed due to a fire. When I stepped outside, it was literally raining ashes and black leaves, and the cloud of smoke was several hundred meters high. I was only in the gym for 40 minutes and it had spread over 100 hectares. When I got home the fire had increased to an emergency warning level and then the scrubland on my street caught fire. I went to a friend of my mother’s when she was also evacuated, but her father was left behind to protect the property. We got a call to say that their father is trapped and they are running out of water, but the water bombers are doing their thing. We then lose the energy, it is 28 degrees and there are babies in the house who have no other place to go. I don’t hear from my partner and I know it’s bad. And then the south wind struck violently. The whole house creaked the moment it hit 85 km / h, and the fires violently changed direction towards a housing area with 7,000 residents called Blue Haven. I later learned that my partner was the first brigade there. He told me it looked like the end of the world. It was black, but it was raining orange, people were being evacuated everywhere. As the first truck on site, people ran towards them, popping, shouting and crying. Their houses were on fire. There were four houses on fire, a truck and no fuse. In the end, they saved three of these houses and nobody was injured. We were able to return and I picked up my partner 14 hours after our local bushfire started. This was only a day and we are considered to be in a “safe zone”. Send some more rain.

Ronan Egan: “Batemans Bay, where our home was saved by the New South Wales Rural Fire Service”.

Sean O’Byrne: “It’s heartbreaking, insane, and soul-destroying”

It is bigger than you can imagine. Australians lose their livelihood, wildlife and natural environment. They see it go up in flames before their eyes and on top of that they have to take on a prime minister who denies science. It’s heartbreaking, insane, and soul-destroying. We have to make the world believe in it and reject those who downplay climate change. People have lost their lives. It is terrible.

Steve O’Malley: “You worry every day if you’re next”

In the last six months we had to pack our bags and set off. The children were unable to play outside for two weeks before Christmas because of extreme smoke from the fires. You worry every day if you’re next.

Frank O’Donoghue: “I left home tonight because it’s dangerous”

The situation is still serious and a stressful time for everyone. The danger is still there. I’m originally from Co Tipperary. I now live in Bundanoon in NSW. and four houses have already been lost here and many wild animals have died. It is heartbreaking. I had to leave my house last Saturday. I went back but left tonight because it looks dangerous. We will only evacuate at very short notice. The property is still in danger, and Thursday through Saturday will also be challenging days. The land fire brigade does an admirable and courageous job.

The wreckage of a car destroyed by fire in Conjola Park, Australia. Photo: Matthew Abbott / The New York Times

John O’Boyle: “People are walking around with handkerchiefs in their mouths”

I have lived in Melbourne since the forest fires in September. Even in Melbourne, the general and growing feelings of fear, indignation, and despair cannot be overcome. As I write this, the city is wrapped in an eerie bushfire film that was blown from other, more affected areas of Australia. People run around with handkerchiefs, the tops of the buildings fade in the smog when you look up and the wind occasionally changes and you can smell the fire. Even in the city, the extent of the crisis that has struck the country is always present and confronted. During Christmas vacation about a week ago, I was in Harden, New South Wales, and the scene I witnessed was even more blatant and alarming. The smoke from my grandmother’s country house covered the hills so far that instead of looking at the land for miles, you could only look at the overly dry ground for a mile. Behind the smog that we had behind us in a renovated monastery after Christmas Eve mass, the sun hung behind the smoke like a big, blood-red eye.

My Australian roommate told me that he was originally from NSW. He had to watch one after the other the neighboring towns where he grew up when he was burned down. As a child, he had gone to these cities for seasonal and musical festivals for years and they have not existed since the weekend. I had to think about how I would feel if some of the small towns near my own Derrylin village in Co Fermanagh, like Teemore and Kinawly, burned down overnight and brought back memories and livelihoods. We are facing months of fires, a short break in autumn and winter, and who knows what will come in summer 2020? It can’t be that way, the stakes are too high.

Firefighters resettled from Darwin in the far north of Australia are fighting a devastating fire near Tomerong, New South Wales. Photo: Matthew Abbott / The New York Times

Philip Lynch, Tasmania: “A terrifying time to be in Australia”

This is an extraordinary, devastating and scary time to live in Australia. Large parts of this country currently resemble war zones, ground zeros. No adjective can adequately convey the absolute horror and fear, and the utter desolation that these monstrous fires trigger.

Our meteorology office has just declared 2019 the hottest and driest year ever in Australia. As these inferno continue to wreak havoc and slaughter, there is growing anger that the government is apparently unwilling to follow these warnings that this was almost an inevitable scenario. A gloomy New Year has actually begun here in Australia. And it is far from over. Some of these fires are expected to burn for many months.

Tourists in Lake Conjola, a popular holiday destination in Australia, take refuge in front of bush fires on a beach. Photo: Matthew Abbott / The New York Times

