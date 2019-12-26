advertisement

In case you haven’t noticed, a public transport revolution is currently underway. Yes, apps like Uber and Lyft have made on-demand ride-haling a reality, but more personal options such as e-bikes and electric scooters are now supplanting the sidewalks of many cities around the world. They can be incredibly useful, but are they safe? A new study suggests that there are some pretty serious health risks associated with these new transportation options.

The study, which will be published in the journal Injury Prevention, investigated the number of injuries by e-bikes and electric scooters over a 17-year period from 2000 to 2017. The data shows that injuries from this type of electric “vehicle” are common, but it is the types of injuries associated with scooters and e-bikes that are perhaps the most interesting aspect of the investigation.

As CNA reports, people who were injured while riding an e-bike were more likely to suffer internal injuries. This type of injury can be quite serious and the number of hospital admissions for injured persons while riding an e-bike was higher than that of scooters. In the case of accidents on e-bikes, it was also more likely that a pedestrian was involved, suggesting that since e-bikes often move at higher speeds, there is a greater risk of collisions with moving objects (and people).

But that does not mean that electric scooters are free. The data even shows that people who were injured while riding an electric scooter were considerably more likely to suffer a concussion. As we have learned more and more in recent years about the possible long-term effects of head trauma, our understanding of concussion has increased. Simply put, they must be avoided at all costs. In addition, accidents with electric scooters were also more likely to have broken bones.

None of this should be enough to deter you from taking advantage of this type of transportation options, but it is worth keeping in mind and it is a nice reminder to be safe there.

Image source: JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS / EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock

