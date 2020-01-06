advertisement

HARRISBURG, Pa. – It can be a bit overwhelming to enter the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg. With more than 6,000 animals and 10,000 exhibitions, it’s hard to see everything in one day, but Bill and Margaret Diehm from Jim Thorpe tried it.

“The wine tasting, the cheese, the animals, of course,” said Bill Diehm.

This was the couple’s first time at the farm show.

“There is a lot to see and do. This place is huge. I didn’t think it was that big.”

The theme of this year’s Farm Show is “Imagine the odds.” The event shows the agricultural industry of Pennsylvania and the people who make it flourish. It is a detailed look at how our food goes from farmer to plate.

“I grew up on a farm, so we like to see what’s new,” said Carol Phillips.

But the farm show is about much more than just agriculture. This year’s show includes new exhibitions, including a water bird habitat with ducks.

Many people tell Newswatch 16 that their favorite part of coming to the farm show is the food, especially the milkshakes.

“Oh, yes, they are good,” said Margaret Diehm.

This year’s Pennsylvania sculpture includes sport mascots Gritty, Swoop and Steely McBeam.

The Farm Show is the largest indoor agricultural fair in the country, with nearly 12,000 competitive exhibitions and 300 commercial exhibitions.

The 2020 show runs from 4-11 January from 8 am to 9 pm. daily, except Sunday, January 5, when it runs from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and Saturday, January 11, when it opens at 8:00 AM and closes at 5:00 PM

Admission is free. There is a $ 15 parking fee on all plots managed by Farm Show Complex.

.

