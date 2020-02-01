advertisement

People can’t get enough of Netflix’s ‘crazy’ new thriller The Stranger.

The series by award-winning author Harlan Coben is a mystery thriller in a suburb where a stranger plunges into the lives of many – and unfolds a network of lifelong secrets and lies.

Adam Price seems to have everything. Two wonderful sons, a career as a lawyer and above all a waterproof marriage to his soul mate Corinne, a teacher at the local school.

That is, until one night a stranger sits next to him in a bar and tells him a devastating secret about his wife. The same night a schoolchild is attacked and passed out, and Adam’s teenage son Thomas quickly becomes a conspiracy that threatens to solve the city’s secrets.

advertisement

Detective Johanna Griffin is handed the case over, but is soon derailed when her closest friend is murdered. As Adam tries desperately to find out the truth, he is forced to ask a question we all fear – how well do we know the people closest to us?

And while the series only landed on Netflix a few days ago, the fans are already excited – and have reported on Twitter to praise the “crazy” thriller:

THE STRANGER on Netflix is ​​THE BEST series I’ve ever seen! Highly recommend it to everyone !!!!!!!!!!!

– Charlotte Hampsey (@charlhampsey) February 1, 2020

When you need a new show on Netflix. The stranger 10/10

– 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@AndraTirdea) January 31, 2020

Watch my mood The Stranger on Netflix #thestranger pic.twitter.com/hFpMC1jYRz

– adefowohke (@veeck_toria) January 30, 2020

I try to explain the stranger’s conspiracy to my friends.

Trust me, this meme has never been so precise. See and see it’s on Netflix pic.twitter.com/lYk9zPYI9r

– L * v (@ nothinmatters13) February 1, 2020

,

advertisement