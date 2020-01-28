advertisement

Since the Brexit 50p coin was announced, it has been controversial.

Namely because of its design, how much it will cost the nation and the mixed messages it sends at a time when the country is still divided. I mean “peace, prosperity and friendship” – really?

Now, however, the coin appears to be even more controversial, as some people point out that the new 50-p piece contains something important.

It all started with Sir Philip Pullman calling for a boycott of the Brexit coin because the Oxford comma is missing in the coin wording: “peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations”.

An Oxford comma is missing from the 50-pence “Brexit” coin. It should be boycotted by all readers.

For non-grammar nerds, an Oxford comma is the comma that is used after the penultimate entry in a list with three or more entries before “and” or “or”. In this case, the comma should be put after “prosperity”.

However, it is often a point of contention between authors because it is stylistic, which means that some style guidelines require its use while others do not. In other words, its use is completely optional.

Susie Dent from Countdowns Dictionary Corner confirmed that the Oxford comma is optional. However, she said she preferred it because it is “easier and more consistent to use it all the time”. She continued, “It clears things up quite often.”

Stig Abell, editor of The Times’ “Literature Supplement”, agreed and tweeted: “Not the only objection, but the lack of a comma after” prosperity “kills me.”

Frances Coppola, a finance and business writer, recognized the disagreement and compared it, quite aptly, with the Brexit gap. “Whatever the choice, someone will think it is wrong. There could be no better memory of Brexit, ”she wrote.

The new coin was unveiled by Chancellor Sajid Javid at the weekend. He described the coin as “the beginning of an exciting new chapter in British history” and urged people to “look ahead with confidence and unlock the enormous potential of our great country”.

This is the third time luck for the coins; They were originally supposed to be released on March 31, before Javid ordered more coins before the UK’s original departure date from the EU on October 31.

However, the Brexit delay meant that around 1 million coins had to be melted down before a new exit date was confirmed.

Although most of these old coins have since been recycled, melted down, and converted to other coins, some of the “error coins” could sneak into your wallet and earn you a small fortune.

How? Well, Coin Hunter’s coin expert Colin Bellamy told The Sun that while the latest Brexit coins are unlikely to have many mistakes, if someone manages to get their hands on the wrong date, they could be thousands of pounds Make profit.

I understand that security at The Royal Mint is very strict – all but five have been destroyed.

If only five of each March 29, 2019 and October 31, 2019 draft officially existed – and one or some somehow found their way out of the mint – the collector would likely pay thousands of pounds for this important piece of history.

With such a high level of interest – we should expect fakes on eBay in the next few months, with dates for March 29, 2019 and October 31, 2019 – people have to be careful.

Well, you see. It turns out that the Oxford comma isn’t the only mistake we could spot.

