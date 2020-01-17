advertisement

Abby Huntsman left “The View” on Friday and used her goodbye to raise rumors that she and her co-host Meghan McCain had a “bad relationship”.

CNN Business reported on Monday, the day Huntsman announced that she was going to work on her father’s campaign, that a “toxic work environment” on the ABC talk show was one of the main reasons for her exit.

“Abby was tired of being insulted by Meghan for supposed little things,” a show source told CNN. “In the end, she decided that she didn’t need this job and it wasn’t worth it.”

In a statement to insiders, McCain ridiculed the CNN report as “sexist.” “I can hardly believe that CNN would tell a story about men this way,” McCain wrote. “Abby has been my girlfriend for years and will always be my girlfriend. I love her and her family very much. “

Huntsman agreed with McCain’s views on Friday.

“The rumors on this show are driving people crazy and this week has been no exception,” said Huntsman. “I just want to be as clear as possible. It was a dream come true. This was an incredible job love everyone at this table. “

“You see the ups and downs of our whole life, Meghan was … you saw what she went through in her life … you live it with us. It is not easy to get out of here and be so open and honest and talk about the most difficult issues of the day. I have so much respect for everyone at this table and everyone at the fair, ”she continued.

“I want to make it clear that with everything that has been written about this place, I am so thankful for all the new friends I have here, for the friends that I had and still have, and for the opportunity that this place has changed my life for the better, ”she finished.

Huntsman and McCain were the conservative voices in the series, both of whom came from political families. Her father, Jon Huntsman Jr., is seeking reelection as governor of Utah. Previously, he held the office from 2005 to 2009.

A replacement for Huntsman has not been announced.

Watch her farewell upstairs.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg, who was absent on Friday, roasted Huntsman on Thursday:

Whoopi Goldberg touts Abby Huntsman on @TheView before her last day: “It was an honor and a pleasure to sit next to you, and whatever you do next … we’ll watch.”

“Cheers to Abby!” ❤️ https://t.co/dMDVLHJ3cz pic.twitter.com/uqHbP13Em8

– The View (@TheView) January 17, 2020

