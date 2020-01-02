advertisement

(HAMDI ALKHSHALI, ARWA DAMON AND KAREEM KHADDER, CNN) – The commander of the Quds Force of Iran was killed in a strike in the United States by order of President Donald Trump and aimed at “deterring future Iranian attack plans,” the Pentagon said . Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force unit of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iran’s supported Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), were among the victims of the attack on Baghdad International Airport at an early stage Friday the PMF said in a statement.

The Iraqi army said three rockets were being fired at the airport, with the total number of people unclear.

advertisement

In a statement, the Pentagon said the US had “taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad” by killing Soleimani, who heads what the US describes as a foreign terrorist organization.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans,” the statement said. “The United States will continue to take all necessary measures to protect our people and interests, wherever in the world.”

In a statement, the PMF confirmed that the pair was “tortured by an American strike.”

According to the Pentagon, Soleimani was “actively developing plans to attack US diplomats and members of the service in Iraq and in the region.”

Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service workers and the wounding of thousands of others, the Pentagon added. The Pentagon also blamed Soleimani for orchestrating attacks on coalition bases in Iraq in recent months, including an attack on December 27 that culminated in the deaths of additional US and Iraqi personnel.

Supporters and members of PMF tried this week to storm the American embassy in Baghdad in a separate incident. According to the Pentagon, Soleimani also approved the attack.

The PMF was established in 2014 to combat ISIS and is a parliamentary army of the Shiites consisting of former militia with close ties to Iran. It was recognized under an Iraqi law of 2016 as an independent military force that responds directly to the prime minister.

Feisal Istrabadi, the founder of the Indiana University Center for the Study of the Middle East, told CNN that the Iraqi government would be considerably weakened by the strike taking place on its territory.

“There will be a possibility for destabilization of the country,” he said. “This is a major problem in the entire Middle East. The fact that it happened above the territory of Iraq means that from the beginning, Iraq will become what I feared: the battlefield between Iran and the United States. “

. (TagsToTranslate) news

advertisement