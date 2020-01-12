advertisement

(CNN) – The Pentagon identified Sunday the two soldiers killed at a roadside bomb in Afghanistan this weekend.

Staff Sgt. Ian P. McLaughlin, 29, from Newport News, Virginia and Pfc. Miguel A. Villalon, 21, from Joliet, Illinois, was killed in the bombing, the defense ministry said in a statement. They died on Saturday when their vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device in the southern province of Kandahar.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the incident, which is currently being investigated.

The soldiers carried out operations as part of the NATO Resolute Support mission, according to a statement released on Saturday. The attack also wounded two servants.

McLaughlin and Villalon were assigned to 307th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. This was the first combat implementation for both, according to the 82nd Airborne Division.

McLaughlin is survived by his wife and four children. Villalon is survived by his parents.

“These paratroopers represent the very best of our nation and our army. Three times volunteers, they went when our nation called and paid the ultimate sacrifice, “said Major General James Mingus in the statement. “They will be honored, mourning, but never forgotten, and we are committed to taking care of their families for their lives.”

Between 12,000 and 13,000 US troops currently serve in Afghanistan as part of a US-led NATO mission to train, assist and advise Afghan troops.

Since the start of America’s longest war in 2001, more than 2,400 people have died in the US. Last year was the deadliest in five years for the US in Afghanistan, killing 23 staff members during operations in the country in 2019.

The last reported victims come when the US has restarted peace talks with the Taliban.

