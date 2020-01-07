advertisement

BAGHDAD / WASHINGTON – The United States has no plans to withdraw its troops from Iraq, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Monday, following reports from Reuters and other media in a US military letter informing Iraqi officials of the deployment of troops in Iraq. preparation to leave the country.

Tehran’s and Washington’s longtime enemies have been in a war of words since Friday, when a drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, widely seen as Iran’s second most powerful figure after the Leader. Supreme, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei, 80, wept in grief, along with hundreds of thousands of mourners who trampled the streets of Tehran for Soleiman’s funeral on Monday.

Iran’s demand for US forces to withdraw from the region gained traction Sunday when the Iraqi parliament adopted a resolution calling on all foreign troops to leave the country.

The US military letter said that US-led coalition forces would use helicopters to evacuate. Some were heard flying over Baghdad on Monday night, though it was not immediately clear if this was related.

“There is no decision to leave Iraq,” Esper told Pentagon reporters, adding that there was no plan released to prepare to leave.

“I don’t know what that letter is … We are trying to find out where it comes from, what it is. But it has not made any decision to leave Iraq. The period,” Esper said.

The letter caused confusion about the future of US forces in Iraq, which now number 5,000. A US-led invasion in 2003 toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

The senior U.S. military officer told reporters that the letter was a document document intended only to underscore the augmented movement by U.S. forces.

“In weak words, it means withdrawal. This is not what is happening,” said US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Army Chiefs of Staff.

The authenticity of the letter, addressed to the Iraqi Ministry of Defense’s Combined Operations, was confirmed to Reuters by an Iraqi military source.

Esper said Washington was still committed to opposing the Islamic State in Iraq, along with US allies and partners.

“Sir, in defense of the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq, and as required by the Iraqi Parliament and the Prime Minister, the CJTF-OIR will reposition forces over the coming days and weeks to prepare for the next movement,” the letter stated.

It was signed by the US Navy’s Brigadier General William William Seely III, commanding general of the US-led military coalition against the Islamic State. CJTF-OIR stands for Joint Combined Task Force – Resolve Inherent Operation.

“We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure,” the letter reads.

Interim Iraqi Prime Minister Abdel Abdul Mahdi told the US Embassy in Baghdad on Monday that the two countries must implement the parliamentary resolution in Iraq, the prime minister’s office said in a statement. Did not give a timeline.

N STATES IN TEHRAN

Khamenei addressed prayers at a funeral in the Iranian capital, pausing as his voice hit with emotion. Soleiman, 62, was a national hero even to many who do not consider themselves supportive of Iran’s clerical rulers.

Mourners filled the streets shouting: “Death to America!” – a show of national unity following anti-government protests in November in which many demonstrators were killed.

The crowd, which state media said numbered in the millions, recalled the masses gathered in 1989 to bury the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Soleimani’s assassination has sparked worldwide fears of wider regional conflict, as well as calls in the US Congress for legislation to keep Trump from going to war against Iran.

Esper, Milley and other senior US officials agreed to provide a classified briefing to US senators Wednesday to discuss events in Iraq after some lawmakers accused the Trump administration of endangering a wider conflict without a strategy.

Milley said the threat from Soleiman was immediate even if US intelligence did not say precisely “who, what, when, where” about the attacks he was told he was planning. “We would be negatively careless about the American people if we had not made the decision we made,” he said.

Trump has pledged to strike 52 Iranian targets, including cultural sites, if Iran retaliates with attacks on Americans or U.S. assets, though US officials sought to downplay its reference to cultural targets. The figure 52, Trump noted, matched the number of US Embassy hostages held for 444 days after the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

Responding to Trump, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani wrote on Twitter on Monday: “Never threaten the Iranian nation.” Soleimani’s successor pledged to expel US forces from the Middle East in retaliation.

“Those referring to number 52 should also remember number 290. # IR655,” Rouhani wrote, referring to the 1988 crash of an Iranian plane by a US warship in which 290 were killed. Rouhani is rated as a moderate.

Trump also took to Twitter to reiterate the White House’s stance that “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,” but gave no further details.

Washington blamed Soleiman for attacks on US forces and their allies.

General Esmail Ghaani, Soleimani’s successor as commander of the elite force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, promised to “continue the cause of Martyr Soleimani as firmly established as possible with the help of God, and in return for his martyrdom we aim to save region of America “.

Other political and military leaders have made similar, specific threats. Iran, which lies at the mouth of the Gulf’s main oil transportation route, has a range of representative forces through which it can operate.

Raising tensions, Iran on Sunday lifted all restrictions on its uranium enrichment, another step back from commitments under a landmark deal with major powers in 2015 to reduce its nuclear program. Trump abandoned the deal in 2018.

The French foreign minister said European powers would decide in the coming days whether to start a dispute settlement process that could lead to the return of US sanctions on Iran.

