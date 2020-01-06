advertisement

The United States has no plans to withdraw American troops from Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said after reports of a military letter informing Iraqi officials about the repositioning of troops.

Developments follow an American drone attack ordered by US President Donald Trump in which the Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, who is widely regarded as the second most powerful Iranian figure behind Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed.

“There was no decision to leave Iraq,” Esper told Pentagon reporters on Monday when asked about the letter, adding that no plans to prepare for departure were known.

“I don’t know what this letter is … we’re trying to figure out where it comes from, what that is. But no decision was made to leave Iraq. Period.”

The United States has approximately 5,000 US troops in Iraq.

The letter was a poorly worded draft document that should only underline the increasing movement of the US armed forces, the senior US military officer told reporters.

“Poorly worded means retreat. That is not the case,” said General Mark Milley, chief of the military chief of staff, stressing that no retreat is planned.

The authenticity of the letter, which was directed to the combined Iraqi Department of Defense joint operations in Baghdad and signed by a U.S. general, was confirmed by an Iraqi military source to Reuters new agency.

Esper added that the United States remains determined to act with the US allies and partners against the Islamic State in Iraq.

Several helicopters were heard flying over Baghdad on Monday evening.

It was not immediately clear whether this was a related development. The letter said that coalition forces would use helicopters to evacuate.

In Tehran, Khamenei wept with sorrow when hundreds of thousands of mourners roamed the streets of the Iranian capital at Soleimani’s funeral on Monday.

He was killed by a U.S. drone at Baghdad airport on Friday.

“Sir, respecting the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq and at the request of the Iraqi Parliament and Iraqi Prime Minister, the CJTF-OIR will reposition its forces in the coming days and weeks to prepare for the further movement.” Letter specified.

It was signed by U.S. Marine Corps Brigade General William Seely III, the commander of the U.S.-led military coalition against the Islamic State.

CJTF-OIR stands for Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.

“We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure,” the letter said.

Iran’s call for US forces to withdraw from the region picked up on Sunday when the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution calling on all foreign troops to leave the country.

Originally published as the Pentagon chief, the United States denies leaving Iraq

