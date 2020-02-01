advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – Secretary of Defense Mark Esper approved an application by the Department of Health and Human Services for possible use of military facilities on Saturday to accommodate 1,000 people who may need to be quarantined due to a new virus when they arrive overseas.

A statement by the Department of Defense said the HHS officials had requested the use of multiple facilities that could accommodate at least 250 people in individual rooms by February 29. According to the statement, HHS is responsible for the entire care, transport and safety of the evacuees.

The virus outbreak started in China, where the death toll increased to 259 on Saturday. Worldwide, more than 11,900 people are infected with the corona virus, the vast majority of which are in mainland China.

advertisement

A decree signed by President Donald Trump on Friday temporarily prohibits the entry of foreigners who have traveled to China in the past 14 days, with the exception of the immediate family of U.S. citizens and permanent residents.

Americans returning from China are allowed to enter the country, but must undergo a 14-day self-check at selected ports of entry to ensure that they are not a health risk.

People returning from Hubei Province, the center of the outbreak, must be quarantined for up to 14 days.

The agencies selected by the Department of Defense are the 168th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Fort Carson, Colorado; Travis Air Force Base, California; Lackland Air Force Base, Texas; Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California.

Almost 200 Americans have been quarantined at a southern California military base after being evacuated from Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province.

None of the Americans housed at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside have shown signs of illness, but it can take up to two weeks for someone who is infected to get sick.

As of Sunday, the United States will also direct all flights from China to seven major airports in the United States, where passengers can be examined for diseases.

advertisement