BERWICK, Pa. – A man from Berwick used his pension to give back to animals in need

Larry Moyer did not want a party to celebrate his retirement, but he asked his colleagues for some gifts. Employees of his company worked together to help him give the largest donation of animal feed that a local shelter has ever seen.

The site manager here in the Pennsylvania SPCA near Danville received a phone call asking if they had room for a large donation.

“When people say big donation it’s usually like a few bags of food, but he pulled behind the hideout and it was just like completely full, his entire truck,” Kristen Szwast said.

Moyer explained to the employees that the bags of pet food were gifts from his colleagues. After 49 years working at Smucker’s in Bloomsburg and prior to his retirement in January, Moyer asked that there was no cupcake display or party. Instead, he wanted people to bring a bag of dog food for their local shelter.

“It was huge. It was probably the biggest donation I’ve ever seen when it comes to pet food,” Szwast said.

Not only did Szwast’s donation help feed animals here in the Pennsylvania SPCA near Danville, but many of the 100 bags of dog food he brought went to pet owners in need.

“One of the services we offer is our pet storage cupboards, so if you’re having a hard time and can’t afford pet food, which we have, we’ll open our doors for you and help your family through that struggle, just so that you can keep your pet in your house because pets are family, “Szwast said.

Szwast tells us that the pantry for pet food is held once a month. The large donation was partly divided into their most recent pantry and they still have a lot to give.

According to employees, the pet food pantry provides monthly assistance to around 50 families.

