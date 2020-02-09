advertisement

Almost half of Australians over 65 say retirement costs them more than expected.

More than 50 percent fear they will survive their savings, and four out of ten say they can’t afford to go to restaurants and cafes.

This sobering picture of retirement finance is revealed in a new study by the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees and suggests doing more to make seniors feel financially comfortable.

Eva Scheerlinck, CEO of AIST, said Australia had a good pension system, but it failed some people, also because it was not yet mature.

“I don’t think people think enough about retirement until they get there,” she said.

“The super-guarantee for people who retire today has not been available throughout their working lives, and even when they became compulsory, people only got 3 percent.”

media_cameraAustralian Institute of Superannuation Trustees Managing Director Eva Scheerlinck. Image: delivery.

The country’s compulsory super system began in 1992 with 3 percent of employee income.

Up to 2002 it was 9 percent, today 9.5 percent, and gradually 20 percent by 2025.

The AIST study conducted in January included focus groups and surveys of 1,500 adults. It was found that 46 percent of the over 600 retirees surveyed thought retirement was more expensive than they thought, while only 5 percent thought it was cheaper.

“I don’t think people generally understand how low the retirement pension actually is,” said Scheerlinck.

Including the allowances, the pension pays a maximum of $ 933.40 per two weeks for one person and $ 703.50 for each member of a couple.

Retired home ownership is a growing problem for younger generations and will be the greatest asset of many people.

“Half of the millennials will retire without their own homes,” said Scheerlinck.

“We all know that the cost of living is under a lot of pressure, and some people are unexpectedly unmarried, which increases the cost.

“Nowhere is there much affordable housing.”

Jenny Brown, CEO of JBS Financial Strategists, said many people had retired unprepared.

“They haven’t created budgets so they don’t know what it will cost them life,” she said.

“They think it will cost less than their working hours, but because they don’t work, they have time to do other things these days.”

Meals with friends, coffee and hobbies cost money that was often not included in the pension plans, Ms. Brown said.

media_cameraJenny Brown from JBS Financial Strategists says Super is the most tax-effective retirement savings vehicle.

“So many people are wrong,” she said.

Retirees and early retirees should consider how they want to retire to get an idea of ​​the cost.

“It depends on your cash flow and what you spend and what you save,” said Ms. Brown.

She said Super was still the most tax-effective way to save for retirement, with only 15 percent during the accumulation phase and 0 percent once you switched to an account-based retirement pension.

ENJOY A RICHER RETIREMENT

• In the decades before retirement, put as much money as possible into super.

• Get advice on strategies such as Super Co Contribution, Spouse Contributions and Tax Benefits.

• Use a budget before and after retirement to track your expenses.

• Pensioners can unlock equity in their home through the state pension credit system.

Originally published as The Great Care for Australian Pensioners

