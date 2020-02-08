advertisement

A Pennsylvania man took his dead girlfriend’s body to the hospital in an Uber after he hit her so hard that her students “blew” a text from an ex-boyfriend.

“This is what a fraudulent liar gets. You hear me? Cheating, damned liar, “said Nicholas Forman, 23, while filming Sabrina Harooni’s bloody, immobile body.

advertisement

Forman was arrested on Thursday, February 6, and charged with murdering the first and third degree 23-year-old woman.

You can see a local news report about the terrible ordeal below:

Court documents, according to NBC Philadelphia, state that an unnamed Uber driver told investigators he drove the suspect and the victim to Forman’s home last Sunday evening.

The driver explained that Forman got mad at Harooni while driving after joking about receiving a text message from her ex-boyfriend. The suspect became so aggressive that Harooni said he was frightening them – when they arrived Forman threatened to leave them outside and said, “Give me the damn phone.”

After they finally entered, the driver stopped for about five or 10 minutes until he heard no more screams between the two.

The next day, Forman ordered an Uber to take Harooni’s lifeless body to Pottstown Memorial Hospital. He was wearing only sweatpants and a puffer jacket. When she arrived, the body was “ice cold,” with bruises around the neck, dried blood in the nose, and dried vomit in the mouth, according to nurses. Her pupils were also “blown out” – an indication of head trauma or lack of oxygen.

Forman has reportedly told the police that they had been out the night before to watch the Super Bowl, where Harooni had been arguing with three other women. He said she was still alive when they arrived at the hospital, unlike reports from doctors and nurses.

However, uncanny discoveries soon followed. The police later searched Forman’s house, where they found a strand of hair similar to Harooni’s on the street before the driveway, along with a piece of carpet, a pillow case, and a fitted sheet with blood on it.

The officers also secured search warrants to search two phones that Forman had picked up in the hospital. There they found a disturbing video of Harooni in the grass, which was apparently passed out. “This is what a fraudulent liar gets. You hear me? Cheating liar, ”says the person behind the camera suspected of being Forman.

Another video that was recorded shortly before 2.30 a.m. also shows Harooni face down, this time in a house.

After his arrest, an NBC video shows Forman being handcuffed from home to a police car and admitting his innocence, saying, “I didn’t do it.” Three girls [have]. Not me. This is crazy “before I abuse the reporter. He still has to be charged.

advertisement