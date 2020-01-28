advertisement

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Indictments have been filed against a man from Pennsylvania for having abused a seven-month-old girl on Monday morning.

Johnstown police said David Jones, 21, beat the child and threw hot sauce into the child’s mouth. Allegedly Jones sat down on the child and also pushed her with a cradle frame.

The police say the girl’s mother tried to stop him, but he grabbed her by the neck, choked her and threw her against the wall.

The woman fled to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

Police said the girl “had a very clear red rectangular line on her stomach that is consistent with the base of the cradle,” The Tribune Democrat said.

The baby was taken to Conemaugh Memorial for evaluation.

Jones is accused of severe mistreatment of persons under the age of six, strangulation, simple mistreatment and intimidation. The police did not say what his relationship with the child was.

