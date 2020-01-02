advertisement

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The traditional unveiling of the butter sculpture prior to the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show took place in Harrisburg on Thursday morning.

This year’s sculpture is “East Meets West at the Pennsylvania Farm Show”, with the most popular professional sport mascots – Philadelphia Flyers “Gritty, Philadelphia Eagles” Swoop and Pittsburgh Steelers “Steely McBeam – all cut from 1,000 pounds of butter.

And they are all united in a tailgate celebration via dairy! The half-ton sculpture encourages Pennsylvanians to be a fan of Pennsylvania dairy and to cheer over 6,200 Commonwealth dairy farmers. pic.twitter.com/OsMYWF14pS

– PA Department of Agriculture (@PAAgriculture) January 2, 2020

The butter sculpture can be seen in the main hall of the Farm Show. After the Farm Show, the butter is moved to the Reinford Farm in Juniata County to be converted into renewable energy in the farm’s methane digester.

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Minister of Agriculture Russell Redding were present to unveil this year’s monument.

The Farm Show is the largest indoor agricultural fair in the country, with nearly 12,000 competitive exhibitions and 300 commercial exhibitions.

The 2020 show runs from 4-11 January from 8 am to 9 pm. daily, except Sunday, January 5, when it runs from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and Saturday, January 11, when it opens at 8:00 AM and closes at 5:00 PM

Admission is free. There is a $ 15 parking fee on all plots managed by Farm Show Complex.

