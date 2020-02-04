advertisement

Courier Intell sports staff

Monday

February 3, 2020

February 3, 2020 at 10:20 pm

Bucks County High School Girls Basketball Summary: February 3rd

Pennsbury 44, New Hope-Solebury 26: In a conference game between two teams that went to District One playoffs in their respective classification next week, the Falcons rose 10-2 in the first quarter and never looked back.

Ava Sciolla was the top scorer at 18, while Abbi Nassivera and Kiley Haws each scored six points.

New Hope, currently the second-placed team in District One Class 3A, was led by Rachel Saxton, who scored nine points.

Germantown Academy 74, St. Elizabeth 65: Maddie Vizza scored nine 3-point goals and scored 29 points when the patriots rolled to the nonleague win.

Jaye Haynes added 20 points and seven rebounds. Jessica Moore scored three threes and 13 points and Caitlyn Priore eight points and 14 rebounds.

Souderton 44, Gwynedd-Mercy 33: Mikaela Reese scored 18 points and ended with nine rebounds, four steals and four blocks when the Indians won this non-league game.

Hayley Fenchel scored six points while Casey Harter finished with four points, four blocks and four assists.

Kaylie Griffin led the monarchs with eight points, while Sofia Coleman had seven points.

