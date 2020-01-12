advertisement

Bucks County High School Boys basketball roundup: January 11th

Pennsbury 66, Medford Tech 63: Shane Simmons scored 18 points when the Falcons won in extra time in a Capital City Cancer Classic game at Trenton Catholic. Collin Connor added 17 points.

Germantown Academy 45, Central 34: Defense was the difference when the Patriots scored only 11 field goals and 10 points for Central in the first half. Jordan Longino led GA with 14 points, while 11 players scored at least one point.

William Tennent 59, New Foundations Charter 40: Derrik Cosenza scored a balanced goal when Tennent left the game for the seventh time in a row without a league in the second half on Saturday. Sean Haus had 11 points for the Panthers, while Daulton Zeaman finished with nine points.

