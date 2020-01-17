advertisement

Pennridge Senior Logan Green enjoys the role of team leader.

PERCASIA – It wasn’t long ago that Logan Green was able to look around Pennridge’s wrestling room and see the talent that was there.

“We had people like Matt Parker and Josh Stillings at the forefront and it was just fun watching these guys wrestle,” said Green. “We have a very young team this season. The younger boys will be really good at how they work, and that’s great to see.

advertisement

“I’m just trying to be a leader and show them how to practice and how to try to improve as much as possible. I cannot believe that it is already my main season, everything just flew by. “

With Parker, a 2017 graduate who won three PIAA state medals and 2016 runner-up, and Stillings, a 2018 graduate who also won three PIAA state medals and a senior state title, Green had to look up a lot.

Now he has taken on this role as a senior for the younger Rams.

“He is a natural leader,” said coach JT Lewis. “Our younger boys see how he deals with himself in training and how hard he works, and these things rub off in a very positive way.

“And in a match, he can get the whole team up and running if he leaves and gets a pin or a big win. Logan is just one of those children who mean so much to a program, especially a program like ours where so many younger children try to learn.

“He is right there to help them and show them the right way to do things.”

Green, who is 19-3 in the season and 14 of the victories in the fall, is 12th in class 3A with £ 195. Eight wrestlers per weight earn medals.

“I made it to the States last year but didn’t make it onto the podium,” said Green. “But the experience of going there and wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey and in front of all these people will really help me this season.

“I won my first international game and it felt good, but then I lost my next two. You cannot climb at this level. You have to do everything you can to pass the entire match and wrestle as best you can. At this level, it’s just a big challenge. “

Lewis knows that if Green does just that, he can make a lot of noise.

“Logan definitely has the ability to be at the top of the podium at Hershey,” said Lewis. “He can wrestle with anyone in the state and won’t wait to go there. He learned a lot when he went to the States last season, and he’s going to use that this year to help himself in every game. “

Those with good memories will remember Green Wrestling as a newcomer at £ 132.

Green remembers this, giggles and gives an explanation.

“I think I had some growth spurts,” said Green. “Back then I lost too much and learned from it.

“Now my parents just leave the pantry open because I eat all the time and feel really good.”

He also feels very comfortable with his college choice, the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said Green. “Academically it is a great school and I will start to wrestle.

“And I’ve always wanted the opportunity to serve my country.”

advertisement