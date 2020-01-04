advertisement

Drew Markol @dmarkol

Friday

January 3, 2020 at 10:27 pm

College boys basketball roundup in the Bucks County region: January 3rd

advertisement

South (7-3, 3-1 SOL), who scored just under three points in the second quarter, was led by Alex Dietz and Nate Machalindong with 11 points each, while Michael Farley added 10.

Holy Ghost Prep 51, Lower Moreland 33: Steve Cianci scored 16 points and 11 rebounds when Holy Ghost improved to 9-2 with the win. Sean Elliott added 12 points while John Armentani scored three 3-point goals and scored 11.

Dock Mennonite 72, Phil-Mont Christian 49: Darius Ellis scored 17 points and scored 12 rebounds when Dock improved to 7-3 with the win. The pioneers are 4-0 in the bicentennial athletics league. Steve Martin finished second on the team with 12 points when nine different dock players scored a goal.

North Penn 67, Quakertown 36: North Penn drove Quakertown 28 points behind Josh Jones in the Suburban One League Continental Conference on Friday.

The Knights built a 39-12 lead on the way to victory after two quarters.

Joe Larkins fought for the Knights with 13 points, while Kayden Roley kept the Panthers on the go with 15 points.

Southern Lehigh 60, Palisades 52: The pirates, who stayed behind after three quarters at seven at 43:36, could not approach the Spartans.

Liam Carey led Palisades with 15 points, while teammate Bobby Snyder jumped in with a dozen points.

advertisement