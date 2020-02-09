advertisement

Saturday

February 8, 2020 at 8:45 pm

Bucks County High School Boys basketball roundup: February 8th

Pennridge 56, Bensalem 39: The Rams reached the final of the Suburban One League tournament for the second season in a row with a big second half against hosts Owls.

Pennridge, the SOL Continental champion, will face SOL American champion Cheltenham at Council Rock South on Monday evening. Pennridge lost in the championship game against Abington a year ago.

Cheltenham 52, Central Bucks West 43: The Panthers separated in the second quarter of the first game of the SOL tournament on Saturday in Bensalem. Mika Munari ended up with 20 points for West, while Jack Neri had 12 and Danny Miller had seven points.

FRIDAY

Holy Ghost Prep 48, Church Farm School 47: Steve Cianci scored the first goal and 18 seconds were left to put the Firebirds into action in the Bicentennial Athletic League on Friday. Cianci ended the game with 10 points, while Tyler Mish led the Firebirds with 23 points.

The Firebirds improved to 19-3 with the win.

Archbishop Wood 79, La Salle 63: Five Vikings ended up in double digits when they took sole ownership of first place in the Catholic League.

Rahsool Diggins (17-4, 12-1 SOL) led Wood with 20 points and six rebounds. Jaylen Stinson added 19, Daeshon Shepherd 16, Muneer Newton 12 and Marcus Randloph 10.

La Salle was run by Sam Brown, who had 20.

Germantown Academy 69, Haverford School 66: Jordan Longino scored 29 points for the patriots who held the game with a 3-pointer from Jake Hsu at 57 the summer to send the game into extra time.

