Nelson Penner moving down the ridge to Cranston. Courtesy, Andrew Penner

Calgary

Considering we recently came across Arctigeddon, Really Cold War, Arctocolypse, or whatever you want to call it, I wouldn’t really predict the mud on the trail. And, thanks to all that weather that calms the bones and saddens the brain, I think I forgot how to handle my rods in the mud. Either way, when I hit that fabulous spot – in what I thought was a semi-slow, somewhat controlled downhill in Fish Park – I went flying over them. And, after becoming an unexpected buffet on a large pile of soft snow, it struck me: there are many wonderful benefits to biking in the winter.

Like the crash, for example, which can be a lot more enjoyable when you have some snow cushions. (Sure, I’ve wiped in solid ice on rock and frozen dirt at least a couple of times. So maybe scratched it.)

But regardless, fat biking in winter is something I have grown to love. And I’m not alone. Take a stroll through Fish Creek Park and you’ll see: Retail Bikers with balloon-like tires moving around winter wonderland. Even when it’s really cold – as it was in mid-January, you’ll still see a handful there. Frozen beards, balaclavas, glasses, ice cream sprouting from nose passages, first degree hypothermia; whatever, they travel.

I’m happy to say I’m part of that palm. And the fact that this tribe isn’t exactly bursting at the corners with new members, well, the better. More space on the trails. More opportunities to crash without having to create some big, annoying brouhaha.

“I would say the sport of fat cycling has entered a period of consolidation as opposed to full growth,” says Erik Larson, owner of Calgary Cycle, one of Calgary’s most popular bike shops. “The increase in interest from a few years ago has been set and we are seeing more of a general and sustainable interest in these bicycles.”

Studied grease tires add even more traction to the snow.

Bruce Edvard /

Edmonton Journal

“These bicycles,” of course, are those ridiculously greasy handsets with extra wide tires that often get a second glance from viewers. (Fat bikers know what I’m talking about.) Of course, these massive tires (they are about twice as wide as normal mountain bike tires) offer extra traction on snow and ice. And they also provide a Cadillac-like flotation when the snow gets a little deeper. Most motorcyclists also ride their bikes with very low tire pressure to get even more traction on the trails.

And, forever more traction, getting the tires studied (the price will hurt more than autumn) is definitely something most serious hypnotists drive. (The cost is about $ 250 per tire.)

“Studded tires are usually a supplement and one that is quite popular in our area because of the freeze-thaw cycles we usually encounter,” says Larson. “There are several options and they really increase the ability of the bike and by default the fun factor also increases when you are on the trails.”

Speaking of those trails, Fish Creek is, without a doubt, my place to ride. Downhill and curly walks through cottonwood are miles of packed paths (this is always better) that are ideal for a spin. While many of the trails are marked and named (download the Trailforks app to find them all and find your location while riding), there are many opportunities to take the less traveled route and fake your route.

Author descending on Fish Creek Park from Cranston Ridge.

Calgary

“Without question, Fish Creek is an amazing place to ride,” Larson says. “But there are also great trails in the Eastlands near COP, Bowmont Park, Nose Hill and the 12 Mile Coulee. And, of course, there are a few other small spots favored by motorcyclists in each quad.”

For me, from my home in Cranston, there are a number of trails traversing blues up the Bow River that are fair game. And I’m there often. Every day, as a matter of fact.

Let’s go back to the benefits, real they are numerous. I get some fresh air in great outdoors. I have to explore. Check out the gold-plated art with the foggy surface of the Arch. I have to smile and wave at some people (Of course, not many people are there when they are minus forty-six million, but I have less human interaction in the home office.)

I also have a fair amount of exercise (due to extra friction and running at low tire pressure, fat bike is 20 to 30 percent harder than summer mountain biking). I have to avoid doing my housework. This is good. I don’t like my washer. And when I crash, sometimes I land, my fingers crossed, in a big pile of snowflake. And sometimes I don’t.

Andrew Penner is a freelance writer and photographer based in Calgary. You can follow her on Instagram @andrewpennerphotography

