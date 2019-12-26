advertisement

Penn State on Thursday appointed Kirk Ciarrocca as its new offensive coordinator and Blizzard coach.

Ciarrocca had served as offensive coordinator in Minnesota for the past three seasons under P.J. Fleck. Prior to that, he was Fleck’s coordinator in Western Michigan for four years (2013-16).

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring someone of the Kirk caliber to our Penn State football family,” head coach James Franklin said in a statement. “He’s a veteran coordinator who also has deep roots and connections in Pennsylvania. His most recent successes as an offensive coordinator caught us in the eye. What impressed me most about Kirk in the hiring process it was his humility and willingness to make this a seamless transition for our players. We are thrilled to welcome Kirk and his family home to Pennsylvania and Happy Valley! “

advertisement

Ciarrocca, who is a native of Pennsylvania, effectively replaces former offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne, who accepted the coaching position at Old Dominion earlier this month.

“I could not be more excited about the opportunity to work on a program as rich in tradition as Penn State University,” Ciarrocca said in a statement. “It is an honor and a privilege to join Coach Franklin’s staff and work alongside such a successful football coach. Having grown up a Penn State fan, I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as your offensive coordinator. My family and I we are happy to be returning home to Happy Valley. “

Ciarrocca also had setbacks at Rutgers and Delaware, where he coached his quarterback Joe Flacco.

– Starting the media level

advertisement