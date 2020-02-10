advertisement

The top 9 of my NCAA basketball power rankings have all won in the past week, but after that it was chaos. How has the ranking developed this week?

Another week of NCAA basketball is over, bringing another copy of my top 25 national power rankings. While the same chaos from the rest of the season wreaked havoc in the bottom half of my rankings, the top 9 remained relatively safe from harm while avoiding all losses. There have been some shifts in the top of the leaderboard due to the nature of certain teams competing against high-level competitions, but these teams have remained largely stable.

Baylor in particular is still my best team, while Gonzaga is on his heels. This is especially true after the Bulldogs put together arguably the most dominant performance of the week by taking to the streets and defeating Saint Mary’s at 30. After these two at the top, Kansas / Dayton / San Diego State round off my top 5 you have in the past few weeks.

However, there were some changes after this grouping and some teams also dropped out of the leaderboard.

Still, I want to apologize to fans of Rhode Island and Northern Iowa. Neither the Aries nor the Panthers are included in this edition of my Top 25, although I want to place both in the piece. The two squads are just right for my ranking and could be there next week. In any case, it is important to mention that I will know a lot about both teams and their potential in the NCAA tournament next month.

Now let’s dive straight into my NCAA basketball top 25 power rankings for week 15.

