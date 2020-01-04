advertisement

Phil Trautwein, a native of Voorhees and a former Eastern high star, strengthens James Franklin’s team

Penn State’s offensive coaching staff finally appears again.

University officials announced on Friday that the graduate from the east and Voorhees Phil Trautwein would be hired as an offensive coach.

Trautwein, who trained at Boston College, will work under the new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who is from York County and works closely with Tyler Bowen.

“When I grew up in New Jersey, I was always a Penn State fan,” Trautwein said in a publication. At that time it was the best academic and sporting university in the country, and it still is today. My family and I are grateful that Coach (James) Franklin gave us the opportunity to join the excellent staff he put together.

“I couldn’t be more excited to continue building the best offensive line in the country and helping bring championships to Happy Valley.”

Once Ciarrocca was hired, a new position was opened when offensive line coach Matt Limegrover’s contract was not renewed. That happened three days after the Cotton Bowl victory over Memphis.

The 33-year-old Trautwein trained the successful Boston College offensive line in 2019. His entire line was honored at the Atlantic Coast Conference, led by John Phillips, the first-team security guard. The Eagles were allowed No. 4 in sacks nationwide and only gave up 13 all season.

“We are very pleased to welcome Phil and his family to Penn State,” said Franklin in the press release. “Phil has achieved top-level success as a player, won two national championships in Florida and spent four seasons in the NFL. He is an emerging star in our profession and has developed tremendous offensive lines with nine players during his time at Boston College received All-ACC awards in two seasons. “

We are happy to welcome offensive line @CoachTrautFB to the #PennState Football family! 🔵⚪️

🔗: https://t.co/k5TWRiP6uV#WeAre pic.twitter.com/MWB36Nt7R7

– Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) January 4, 2020

Trautwein was an all-SEC offensive tackle in Florida, where he won two national championship rings. He played some seasons in the NFL before working as an assistant at Boston College from 2013 to 2015. He then trained at Davidson for two years before returning to BC.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Trautwein, who also worked on Eastern Wrestling, has declined the interest of several SEC teams.

Penn State now has two highly respected young assistants working side by side. The 30-year-old Bowen had been Penn State’s coach for the past two seasons before serving as a provisional offensive coordinator and game companion for the Cotton Bowl. Before that Bowen briefly trained the offensive line in Maryland and was an offensive coordinator at Fordham.

Bowen played on the Maryland offensive under James Franklin.

The Nittany Lions expect to return four of their five starters to the offensive in 2020. These include Seniors Michal Menet (center) and Will Fries (Tackle), Juniors CJ Thorpe and Mike Miranda, who share a guard position, and the second Rasheed Walker (tackle).

