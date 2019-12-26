advertisement

Former Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca is from York County

DALLAS – Kirk Ciarrocca will now be responsible for Penn State’s crime.

The hugely successful assistant at the University of Minnesota grew up in York County and graduated from Red Land High. He was also defensive at Juniata College before moving to Temple, where he graduated in 1990.

Ciarrocca’s rental was announced Thursday morning while the Nittany Lions in Dallas wanted to play in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday at AT&T Stadium Memphis.

Ciarrocca, who will also train quarterbacks, comes to Penn State with 18 years of experience as an offensive coordinator. Most recently, he helped lead the Golden Gophers to 10 victories, including one over the Lions in early November.

Penn State and head coach James Franklin were looking for an offensive coordinator because Ricky Rahne led Old Dominion’s program after regular season.

Franklin spoke about the hiring at his Cotton Bowl Media Day press conference on Thursday afternoon.

“We wanted a proven play caller, a man who has always played plays, but also someone who was similar in our systems and who would experience a certain delay,” said Franklin. “I also firmly believe in hiring people who want it.” to be here and Kirk really wanted to be here. He comes from Pennsylvania. Growing up watching and supporting Penn State and I think that’s important. He is afraid to be here. His wife is determined to return to Pennsylvania. “

Ciarrocca flew into town here and briefly met with Penn State coaches and players, including quarterback Sean Clifford. He said Ciarrocca would be watching the pre-game training and bowl game, but coach Tyler Bowen will continue to call Saturday’s games.

“His success story is extremely impressive, to say the least,” said Clifford. “He just seems to be someone you will do your best with every day.”

Ciarrocca has spent the past three seasons as an offensive coordinator and QB coach in Minnesota. His gophers’ offensive brought impressive numbers, including a record season for quarterback Tanner Morgan in 2019.

“I couldn’t be more excited to work on a program as traditional as Penn State University,” said Ciarrocca in a press release. “It is an honor and privilege to join Coach Franklin’s staff and work with them as a successful football head coach. As a Penn State fan, I am humble to be an offensive coordinator.”

This year, the Gophers achieved a regular season with 10 victories for the first time since 1905, thanks in part to the third-highest crime in program history. Ciarrocca was selected as the semi finalist for the Broyles Award 2019 as the best assistant coach in the country.

Morgan set program records for yards with relay passes, touchdown passes and consecutive games, with a touchdown pass on the way to second team All-Big Ten honors. The Gophers showed a pair of 1000-yard receivers in All-American and the Big Ten receivers of the year, Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson. Morgan was a semi finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award for the best quarterback in the country, while Bateman was a semi finalist for the Biletnikoff Award for the best wide receiver in the country.

Before Minnesota, Ciarrocca was an offensive coordinator at Western Michigan for four seasons. In 2016, the Broncos finished ninth in the FBS category with 41.57 points per game when they won the Mid-American Conference.

Ciarrocca also trained in Delaware (2012, Running Backs), Richmond (2011, Quarterbacks) and Rutgers (2008-10, Co-Offensive Coordinator / QBs).

In Delaware, Ciarrocca helped lead the Blue Hens to the 2003 national championship and was the mentor of Super Bowl quarterback Joe Flacco.

Ciarrocca’s early coaching stop included Penn, Princeton and Temple.

Penn State’s offensive will seek more consistency in 2020. This season she finished third in the Big Ten with an average of 34.3 points per game. But it fell to sixth place on the offensive (402.2 ypg.) And sometimes disappeared for long distances.

