advertisement

By Mark Wogenrich The morning call

Tuesday

December 31, 2019 at 1:11 p.m.

Matt Limegrover has spent the past four years with the Nittany Lions

advertisement

Penn State broke up with offensive coach Matt Limegrover. Coach James Franklin announced on Tuesday that Limegrover’s contract will not be renewed after four seasons.

“We appreciate all of Matt’s contributions to our program over the past four seasons. We wish Matt and his family all the best for the future,” said Franklin in a statement.

Limegrover joined the program in 2016 and has been Penn State’s running game coordinator for the past two seasons. The Lions traveled an average of 190.6 meters per game, 15 meters less than last season, and allowed 32 bags. Penn State ended the season by reaching a seasonal high of 396 meters in the Cotton Bowl against Memphis.

Penn State brings back five linemen with starting experience, including seniors Michal Menet and Will Fries. Both recently announced that they would be eligible for their last seasons.

The team says Penn State will do a national search, but may not have to look far. Tyler Bowen, the Lions tentative offensive coordinator at Cotton Bowl, coached the offensive line in Fordham [2015-16] and Maryland [2017].

Last week Penn State introduced new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who has spent the past three seasons in Minnesota.

advertisement