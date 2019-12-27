advertisement

The trainer of the Nittany Lions sparked the interest of numerous well-known schools during his time in Happy Valley, but has just received another contract extension

DALLAS – It has become an annual ritual for Penn State’s James Franklin to connect with other high profile head training opportunities.

From Florida State to USC to whatever other sparkling, national rental property.

advertisement

And an official from the US state of Penn wants to keep it that way.

“I think it’s great,” said sports director Sandy Barbour here on Friday. “You always want someone that other people want. Otherwise you have another problem.

“I love the fact that Penn State has a head coach that many others want. This contract, any contract, won’t stop that. And I don’t really want it. I want us to continue to have that.” Kind of success that will draw other people to James.

“But he’s a Penn Stater, he’s our coach, and he’ll stay that way.”

Barbour met with members of the Penn State media immediately after a joint press conference with Franklin and Memphis’ new head coach, Ryan Silverfield. That was part of the preparations for the bowl game on Saturday afternoon (noon EST) at the AT&T Stadium.

Franklin, a graduate of Neshaminy High School, agreed to extend the contract and renegotiate after the regular season, although no details have yet been released. Barbour said the information should be released in January.

Saturday’s game marks the third major New Year’s six bowl for the Nittany Lions in the past four years. Franklin’s team is 41-11 after a rough start in its first two years of reconstruction at State College.

“He is an exceptional leader. He fits Penn State very well,” said Barbour. “Obviously, the statistics about the victories and success we’ve had are very loud and could probably stand on their own. But not at Penn State.

“It’s the other things too. He called himself an educator at his press conference. Not many other coaches do that. James does it with frequency and takes it very seriously.”

Many saw Franklin’s latest contract – his third Penn State deal since 2014 – as a crucial prerequisite to meet the increasing demands for higher salaries for his assistant coaches and for improved football facilities. Franklin has spoken about the need to make further progress in these areas for his program to enter and remain in the College Football Playoffs.

Barbour said these specific points are not necessarily an integral part of recent contract negotiations because “these are discussions we have almost every day, certainly weekly, about our competitiveness.”

Regarding the increase in assistant coaching salary, “James and I and others have been sitting together for the past three years … and he asked for a number and he was given that, and this year is no different,” said Barbour.

Penn State does not disclose details of what assistant coaches deserve.

Barbour announced that the master plan for upgrading massive sports facilities presented last year will continue in the design phase. This includes a board of trustees approving $ 70 million in improvements to soccer facilities such as the Lasch building, the program’s headquarters.

Another phase of the update should be at the end of summer or autumn 2020.

This work, including the construction of a new practice hall for non-soccer sports, will be done before the Beaver Stadium renovation.

“Let’s really make this clear – (work at Beaver Stadium is still years away),” said Barbour. “But this is such a huge project that it will take so long.”

The new OK Kirk Ciarrocca has a head start

Penn State’s new offensive coordinator, Kirk Ciarrocca, will not be training at the Cotton Bowl, but he is on hand to watch the training and game. This is part of his integration into the program before training Lions for the first time in the spring, Franklin said.

York County Ciarrocca was appointed Lions coordinator and quarterback coach on Thursday. He was most recently Minnesota OC.

“It was kind of interesting for me to sit with him on Thursday evening and say, ‘What are your first impressions of our program and our organization?'” Said Franklin.

“He said the first thing you notice is: ‘It is very obvious that your players and coaches like each other and enjoy being in Penn State. It is obvious that you work really hard when you do just watch everyone interact, but everyone seems to have a lot of fun doing it. “

advertisement