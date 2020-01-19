advertisement

Penn Badgley has revealed the “really weird” way they work in Joe’s voiceover while filming you.



Season two of the Netflix hit show You ended up in the streaming service at the end of last month, a third season is already in the works.

In season two, Joe Goldberg moved to LA, took the name Will Bettleheim, and – as you can say – brought murder, chaos, and chaos to the west coast.

Oh, and he fell in love with someone: Love Quinn.

One thing that has remained the same since season one is Joe’s voice-over, which can be heard in Los Angeles as often as in New York.

At the start of season two, Penn Badgley, who plays murderous Joe Goldberg, recently went to Buzzfeed to answer fans’ questions about the show.

Among them? How they involve Joe’s voice-over in the shooting process.

The actor confirmed that there are many long breaks for the voiceover – and that no dialogue is interrupted.

“It’s something I’ve gotten very good at, or at least I’ve got used to. And the other actors have to learn that too – what I find for them when it’s new is really irritating,” he said.

“We have someone this season, it was my deputy Danny, he reads my voice-over. It’s really strange, it’s very technical – it’s not like normal acting at all.”

“[Danny] doesn’t get paid enough because he had to do a lot more than an ordinary substitute,” added Penn, when he explained that Danny was actually seen in one of the episodes of the season.

It turns out that Danny was in episode 8, the episode in which Joe and Forty stumble upon LSD. He plays the groom, whose wife kisses 40.

“It’s an ungrateful role,” joked Penn. “But we were happy to see him on camera.”

