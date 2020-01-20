advertisement

“I drink hot water and then I get very weak like that,” actor Penn Badgley said the other day at breakfast downtown, dropping his voice to a homicidal basso. “The room is dark. I close my eyes. I raise my hands. It’s quite spiritual, actually. “He was describing the ritual he went through before recording the scary voice-over monologues delivered by his character, a bookstore employee named Joe, on Netflix’s” You “show. The second season has just fallen; in the first, Joe, a delusional “cool guy,” becomes the perfect boyfriend of a student MFA – until he kills her. Joe’s monologues speak to “you,” the victim and the viewer, and they are violently misogynistic. But because they are spoken by someone who looks like Badgley and who speaks like Badgley, a black haired handyman famous for playing Dan Humphrey, the bookish outsider of “Gossip Girl”, Joe gets away with a murder. The characters in the series find him adorable, and so, to Badgley’s chagrin, viewers. This prompted Badgley to tweet to fans who are passionate about his character, “He’s a murderer . “

“For me Joe is an embodiment of privilege,” said Badgley, 33. “It is the blindness that this privilege brings.” Badgley was wearing a black turtleneck, black pants and beige Converse tops, and he spoke of Joe’s melodically persuasive voice: “That’s all the strangeness of the series. In some ways, that’s what weird kind of fantastic and bingeable thing, like “Gossip Girl”. At the same time, it’s like, Ugh! It’s horrible! “Yet Joe is not a big departure from Dan Humphrey, he said. “It’s the same role. But now he has blood running down his face. “

In season 2, Joe unfortunately moved to Los Angeles. He’s hiding from a disgruntled ex-girlfriend (he tried to bury her alive), and he thinks that, given her dislike for gluten-free muffins and jogging, she would never seek him there. (Badgley, who does not smoke or drink and prefers meditation on television, loves L.A., although he lives in Williamsburg.) While Joe hides from the sun and punishment, he pursues a new love interest. He deploys his usual methods, which range from tracking down Facebook to trapping people in plexiglass cages.

This season, however, Joe is trying to be better; he reflects on his misdeeds by reading “Crime and Punishment”. But, Badgley said, “There’s no way I can figure out what it would take for someone like Joe to be bought out.” During the filming of season 2, Badgley found himself listening to a a lot to rapper Saba. “He is an African American in Chicago, witnessing many mental illnesses, deaths and murders in his life,” said Badgley. “I started to retrace the reality of white privilege. How many white men in the time of slavery owned slaves? Or were they adjacent to the murder and torture of people because of the color of their skin? Saba’s music, he said, helped him understand “that Joe’s violence was not that far from the reality of not so long ago. He went on, “It seems to me that Joe is an allegory for the history of our country, perhaps.”

Badgley belongs to the Bahá’í Faith, which, he explained, teaches non-engagement in partisan politics, but encourages its members to “engage in thinking and trying to meet the needs of the age you live in. ” On Twitter, he likes to alert fans of global injustice. “Right now, I’m thinking about how to advertise my visit to a detention center in New Mexico,” he said. “” Ease. “It sounds silly to call it that. It works like a prison. And the people there are not criminals.”

After breakfast, he walked over to McNally Jackson Books and scanned the shelves. On “You”, Joe disdains his clients for having bought novels and chakra guides Dan Brown. Unlike Joe, Badgley did not read Dostoevsky. “The idea that philosophers in the past really understood anything when we ended up where we ended up. . . , “he said.” You’re kind of like, “I don’t know. I’m not sure, old white man! I’m not sure I’m interested in what you have to say!” “♦

