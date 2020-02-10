advertisement

Penn Badgley is expecting his first child with his wife after a series of miscarriages.

The You-Star married singer Domino Kirke in 2017 and became the stepfather of her now 10-year-old son Cassius.

advertisement

In the following years, Kirke and Badgley unfortunately experienced two consecutive miscarriages; Experiences that made Kirke stop trusting her body.

The singer, who also works as a birth doula, visited Instagram today, February 10, to announce that she and her husband are expecting a new family member.

In an emotional post, she wrote:

Back on the road … pregnancy after loss is a completely different matter. After two miscarriages in a row, we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept that I was done. As an obstetrician, I saw and heard everything. I need everything to lovingly free myself from the losses for which I was present and to be in my own experience.

When I was pregnant at 25, I didn’t know anything. I didn’t have a community. I blissfully submerged subconsciously about the birth and its secrets. Now that I have 10 years of experience, I appreciate my birth community and the knowledge I have.

They’re already teaching us how to stay the day we never had to be, kid. Thank you very much.

Badgley does not appear to have spoken publicly about the pregnancy at the time of writing, but is undoubtedly overjoyed with the news.

Kirke described the actor as a “good stepfather” for Cassius and explained that Badgley takes very good care of her son.

The singer said to Us Weekly last year:

He doesn’t have to be a “father” to have more fun with him. It is very nice. The stepparente is definitely new territory for me because I didn’t grow up with one, but … he really cares about him.

Badgley expressed his love for his wife in December in a birthday post in which he described Kirke as a “truly radiant soul”.

[Y] They seem to make almost everyone you meet shine like a 99% success rate. It is really impressive and quite mysterious …

Your desire to serve others is wonderful. It’s in your DNA. You radiate it in pictures as a very young child – great care and sweetness; An invitation.

You make others happy through yourself. It is a pleasure for me to testify to you when you are happy. I always hope to be a source of joy for you. I am really happy that we are married.

Congratulations to the lovely couple!

advertisement