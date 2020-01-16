advertisement

Minutes count in an emergency, which is why the Peninsula Township Fire Department plans to build another fire station to reach people who live far north on Old Mission.

The department already has two stations, now they want to innovate on a third which will be far upstream of the peninsula.

They are in the planning stages of the project, but they say they will build it five miles north of Station 1, which is near Mapleton.

They plan to equip it with a fire truck and possibly advanced medical equipment. It will have staff available 24/7 and will serve more than 240 homes at the tip of the peninsula.

These 240 homes are five or more miles from station 1, and it can take more than 30 minutes to get from there to the nearest hospital. A nearby fire station will not only be able to respond to the flames, but also to urgent medical problems such as cardiac arrest.

“You never know what you’re going to get into when you’re on Center Road, the main track, you have to be prepared,” said fire chief Gilstorff. “You are considering a 20-mile trip that can take up to half an hour to 40 minutes to get them there.”

The department has grown in recent years, acquiring advanced life support equipment in 2018 and new equipment. The equipment has already been used to save a life en route to E.R.

Gilstorff says the third fire station will also save lives by reaching people earlier during a crisis.

Neighbors like Robert Brown, a longtime resident, have been waiting for him for years. Brown lives at the north end of the peninsula.

“We have had no land and no money for a long time,” said Brown. “If you had a heart attack, it would make a big difference.”

The canton will pay for the new building. They hope to innovate on the project in the spring and make it work in the fall.

