The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that they have signed young defender Marcus Pettersson on a five-year deal worth just over $ 4 million a year.

In December 2018, the Pittsburgh Penguins exchanged the young attacker Daniel Sprong for defender Marcus Pettersson for the Anaheim Ducks. It was the exchange of two young players who needed a change of scene.

While Sprong fought with the ducks, the trade for the penguins worked out pretty well. Pettersson immediately entered their lineup and helped improve a defense that needed help.

Although the penguins couldn’t sign him last summer, both parties were interested in a long-term contract. The cap just didn’t work this year. The two sides have announced an extension as Pettersson has signed a five-year contract worth $ 20,125,875. This corresponds to an annual cap hit of $ 4,025,175.

Cap Friendly offers a unique perspective on this contract.

#Penguins qualified Pettersson for a 1-year contract / $ 874,125 in June that he accepted.

Adding this 1-year / $ 874,125 deal to its new 5-year / $ 20,125,875 extension can be viewed as Pettersson who signed a 6-year / $ 21 million contract , which averages $ 3.5 million. https://t.co/CxEsf3qMWR

– CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) January 28, 2020

In addition, their contract comparison model Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames, Brett Pesce from the Carolina Hurricanes and Brian Dumoulin from the Penguins are listed as three of the best comparable contracts in the NHL with Pettersson.

According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, there is a modified no-trade clause and no signing bonuses in this contract.

Since its acquisition in December 2018, Kris Letang has been the only penguin blueliner to score more points than Petterssons 34. That was not often the case, but besides Letang he also played the top pair and the second power play unit admirably.

I was expecting this business to end up in the $ 4 million range based on Pettersson’s annual average. Rutherford has signed Dumoulin and Olli Maatta on similar long-term contracts with an average salary cap of just over $ 4 million.

There is no question that Pettersson is an upgrade over Maatta, and I think you could take the case that at some point he could become a better player than Dumoulin. While Dumoulin is more defensive, Pettersson takes more obvious action against him. It’s a great balance to be in the top four. At 23, Pettersson still had plenty of room to grow.

With MoneyPuck, defenders Pettersson and John Marino were among the best in the NHL in just under 280 minutes. The process and the results are coordinated.

I wrote a few weeks ago about the enormous value and monetary value that Pettersson and Marino have created. These two defenders have a combined cap hit of $ 1,799,125. Most likely, this will be the second pair of penguins to defend next season. Even with Pettersson’s expansion, in which John Marino is still doing an entry-level business, the penguins will continue to draw outstanding value from this pair in the next season.

Marcus Petterson’s early returns have been pretty encouraging for the past year and a half. This is fair business for both sides. The penguins pay here for Pettersson’s best years and future achievements. You didn’t pay too much for it. I really like this deal. Thank you for reading!

