The Pitusburgh Pit signed defender Marcus Pettersson with a 5-year contract extension worth $ 20.1 million.

The deal announced Tuesday will begin with the 2020-21 season and will last until 2024-25. It carries an average annual value of $ 4.03M.

Pettersson, 23, is in his second season with Pittsburgh after being won by the Anaheim Ducks on December 3, 2018. He has 15 points (one goal, 14 assists) in 50 games this season and 34 points (three goals, 31 assists) in 107 games with the Penguins.

“In just over a year, Marcus has had a significant impact on our defensive group,” said executive vice president and general manager Jim Rutherford. “He’s young, reliable and smart, which is important in today’s game. Marcus is part of our new core and it was important to sign him long-term.”

This season, Pettersson ranks fourth in the Penguins in hits (78) and blocked shots (57). He ranks third among Pittsburgh defenders in points and is the only blueliner to scamper in every game this season for the team.

A native of Sweden, Pettersson was drafted by the Ducks in the second round (38th overall) in 2014. He played in 49 games for Anaheim, scoring one goal and nine assists.

