The Village of Pemberton (VOP) Council instructed employees to submit a grant application for the construction of a multipurpose cycle path on Pemberton Farm Road East.

The path section would be used as a connector for the Friendship Trail connecting the VOP to Lil’wat Nation.

The path would also lead past the VOP’s new recreation area.

“It is very important to us when developing this recreational area for communities that there is a safe route without a vehicle (available),” said VOP Mayor Mike Richman after the meeting.

The staff presented two options for review – without lighting at a total cost of $ 294,276 and with lighting at a cost of $ 537,000.

The Council also heard of an option for the VOP to build a more modest bike path as part of the required roadwork repair project. But the Council ultimately saw this option as prohibitively expensive.

The area in question was identified during the development of the draft VOP cycle map, which was informed through consultation with the municipality. There would be a barrier separating the road from the grant application requirements.

The grant in question – known as the BC Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant – costs shares up to a maximum of $ 500,000 per project.

It covers 70 percent of project costs for communities with a population of 15,000 or less and 80 percent of project costs for those who work in partnership with an indigenous community.

Richman said that the VOP had discussed the submission of a joint application with the Lil’wat Nation, but was unable to do so because it applied for funding from the fund for another project. And entitlements cannot be applied to the fund more than once in the same cycle.

“It was actually Lil’wat Nation employees who brought this opportunity to our attention,” said Richman.

The VOP has also decided to allocate its equivalent ($ 92,000) through VOP’s Gas Tax Community Works Funds and send correspondence to the SLRD to request a contribution.

Given that the connector in question connects the Friendship Trail, the Council has made an additional decision to send a letter to the SLRD to check whether funds can be accessed through the Sea to Sky Trails Fund.

Wellness Almanac financing

While acknowledging its appreciation for the work it did, the Council effectively decided not to increase its funds for the wellness almanac.

“I think the wellness almanac is great and I continue to support it,” said City Councilor Amica Antonelli. “(But) I can’t help but think about all the other needs in the community.”

The daily blog, which highlights events and topics in the Pemberton Valley, tries to expand its reporting and hire an indigenous content creator. It asked the VOP – along with the SLRD and the Lil’wat Nation – to increase their contribution from $ 4,000 each to $ 7,500 each

This would result in a total budget of $ 22,500 for the organization compared to the current budget of $ 12,000.

The Wellness Almanac is a project of the Steering Committee for Winds of Change, an initiative to build healthy relationships and respect between the people of the Lil’wat nation, N’Quatqua, Pemberton and the SLRD.

The Council finally adopted a decision to forward the item to the Pemberton Valley Utilities and Services Committee for funding review, along with the Council’s feedback recommending not to grant the increase.

Solutions for natural hazards

The VOP Council also gave employees instructions on two resolutions for the upcoming Lower Mainland Local Government Association (LMLGA) annual meeting, which will take place in Whistler from May 6-8.

The staff are looking for advice from the council regarding a draft resolution on provincial funding for dike armaments and a draft resolution on financing geospatial hazards.

The Council supported a resolution to advocate “proactive measures to manage regional geospatial risks by establishing coherent and regular monitoring”.

Currently, funding for dike upgrades in the province requires that all upgrades meet certain seismic standards, which are costly and require specific structural replenishment.

After the meeting, Richman said that the VOP had encountered problems in a Dyking project that did not meet the seismic specifications currently required.

“We are outside the high-risk seismic area in which Vancouver is located (and) the funds available would not bring the reconstruction of this dike to the (required) seismic rate,” he said.

“So it feels like we are getting stuck in a situation where we are told not to do anything instead of doing something that will protect us for the majority, if not all, of local small to medium-sized businesses could.” -Water events that we have here. “

MP session

During his mayor’s report, Richman noted that on Monday, February 10, he had two successful meetings with West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea MP Patrick Weiler.

Richman said the leaders discussed various issues facing the community, from the lack of available daycare to emergency management and preparation.

After the meeting, Richman, along with Weiler and others, attended an event organized by the Pemberton Chamber of Commerce and the district, and which raised many of the same issues.