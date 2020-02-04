advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – And then she tore up the speech.

No sooner had President Donald Trump finished his State of the Union speech than President of the House Pelosi tore the paper on which it was printed in half.

Right there in front of the camera, behind Trump’s back. As he retired, she tore herself apart again. Then a third time. And a fourth. If Trump knew about the American carnage behind him, he did not react when he left. But Pelosi was on her ground, with a deep understanding of her audience – and she was not finished. In the event of confusion, Pelosi brandished what was left of his family’s address in the gallery, at the sight of journalists.

“It was a manifesto of false truths,” Pelosi told reporters on leaving the Capitol. The tear was not planned, according to a person close to the speaker who was not allowed to speak in public.

Republicans dismissed his display on the eve of Trump’s acquittal during the Senate removal trial as a tantrum.

“It might as well defeat any plan to attract independent voters,” said Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh. “Pelosi and the Democrats sat on their hands through all the good news for the Americans in this speech.”

“This speech was about American heroes and American workers. She decided it was literally worth it to tear herself apart, ”tweeted Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the Republican vote counter.

Tearing up the speech gave Pelosi the last visual word about Trump, who had spoken in the House about a position of strength. He arrived in the room with all the strength of the Republican Party behind him. She leads a party plagued by a presidential nomination contest that confused Iowa caucuses the day before. The House had charged Trump on his watch. But the Senate was about to acquit him.

From the start, the event was embarrassing because the history between these two was so freezing. They hadn’t spoken since October, when Pelosi pointed to Trump at a White House conference table, suggested that Russia is in control and got out.

Now Trump was returning to the same room he was removed from, standing before the same Democrats who called him unfit and sought to kick him out. He climbed onto the podium and handed over navy blue files containing his speech to Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence. Photos from the moment show that Trump mistakenly handed over Pence’s copy to Pelosi. The exterior reads in gold letters: “The President of the United States Senate”. It’s the title of Pence.

At that moment Pelosi held out a hand. Trump did not recognize him, instead turning to start his speech.

Pelosi, famous for casting shadow, especially on Trump, gave a look.

For 78 minutes, Trump then touted a “great American comeback” on his watch, just three years after taking office, decrying a land of “American carnage” under the leadership of his predecessor. Pelosi read his copy while he spoke.

Trump awarded the Rush Limbaugh medal of honor to loud applause and a grim reception from the Democrats in the house.

“My American friends, the best is yet to come,” he concluded. Pelosi had already collected the papers for its great finish.

The moment was a less happy echo of last year’s state of the Union, when Pelosi stole the show with a sly smile and cheering, face to face with Trump. Then the Democrats triumphed after the electoral gains that overthrew the House of Republican control and put Pelosi back in the President’s chair.

That night, representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arrived on the scene dressed in a white hooded pantsuit and sat prominently in the center of the Democratic section. On Tuesday evening, on the eve of Trump’s acquittal, the member completely ignored the speech.

“After long deliberations, I decided not to use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s illegal conduct and the subversion of the Constitution,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted hours before the speech. “None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it.”

