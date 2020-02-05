advertisement

US Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg took the lead in the Iowa Caucuses, which gave the 38-year-old mayor a boost at the start of the peak season.

With 71 percent of the votes counted in Iowa, the Mayor of Indiana is just ahead of Bernie Sanders with 26.8 percent. Sanders took a tight second place with 25.2 percent, Elizabeth Warren took third place with 18.4 percent. Joe Biden received 15.5 percent of the vote, a potentially disappointing accomplishment for the former vice president, despite the fact that his campaign team was trying to lower expectations of the early vote.

The Iowa Caucuses – traditionally the starting point for the months-long process of selecting a presidential candidate – were confused and confused after the results were delayed due to “inconsistencies” in reporting the result.

The vote took place on Monday evening as part of the first selection process for the democratic primary at almost 1,700 locations across the state of Mid-Western. However, the Iowa Democratic Party was forced to postpone the results on “quality control issues”.

Official results were released Tuesday night, almost 24 hours after the gatherings began, and most of the candidates had left the state to advertise in New Hampshire, the next state to hold its selection process.

Mr. Buttigieg (38) is the political newcomer to the race, but has made an impressive impression since the announcement of his offer in April last year, especially in early voting countries like Iowa and New Hampshire, where he has invested significant amounts. The mayor, trained in Harvard and Oxford, served in Afghanistan and is also a committed Christian – attributes that could work well with Republicans in Swing states. However, he lacks the great appreciation of his rivals, which could be an obstacle for countries that choose their candidates later in the cycle. If he were elected, he would be the first homosexual to hold the office of president.

While controversy dominated the democratic race for the president, tensions between US President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arose in Washington prior to this year’s presidential election.

When the President entered the chamber shortly before 9 p.m., he was flooded with well-wishers and Republican members who climbed to shake hands. Ms. Pelosi seemed to offer her hand as he approached the podium, but Mr. Trump turned away when he handed her a copy of his speech. When he finished speaking 90 minutes later, she slowly and deliberately tore open her copy of the speech.

In a speech that began with a strong emphasis on the economy, Mr. Trump welcomed what he called “the big American comeback” and a “blue collar boom”. Quoting the number of employees and the growth figures, he indicated that since his election 3.5 million people of working age have been among the workers.

“We are restoring our nation’s production power, although this was predicted … that it would never be possible,” said Trump, claiming that America had won 12,000 new factories under his administration.

He also referred to the recent agreement on a revised agreement with NAFTA – the North American trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada – and the signing of a “phase 1” agreement with China.

National security

“China has been using the United States for decades. Now we have changed that, but at the same time we may have the best relationship we have ever had with China, including President Xi, ”he said. “They respect what we did because, frankly, they never really believed what they could do with what they did year after year, decade after decade.”

The speech also addressed issues such as criminal justice and national security, and outlined the government’s $ 2.2 trillion investment in the U.S. military. He claimed that the United States’ allies would now pay “their fair share” to NATO.

Ms. Pelosi from California tears up a copy of Mr. Trump’s speech on the state of the Union on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

Not surprisingly, immigration was an issue, and Trump noted that 161 km of his proposed border wall with Mexico had been completed and that more than 804 km of the wall would be completed by early next year. As in previous years, Trump cited examples of illegal immigrants who had committed crimes in the United States and criticized “protection cities” and states like California that provide undocumented immigrants with protection.

“The United States should be a haven for law-abiding Americans, not criminal aliens,” he said with Republican applause.

He accused the Democrats of attempting a “socialist takeover” of healthcare when he promised to fight the opioid crisis.

During his speech, he dealt with cultural issues such as religion, abortion and gun rights. Given the high number of conservative judges appointed during his presidency, he named the Supreme Court judges, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, who were present in the chamber.

He asked Congress to pass a law prohibiting late abortion. “Regardless of whether we are Republicans, Democrats or Independents, we must all agree that every human life is a sacred gift from God,” he said.

He also claimed that American arms rights were “under siege throughout our country”.

“As long as I am president, I will always protect your second amendment right to keep and carry weapons,” he said, a comment that sparked an outburst in the gallery that was then led out of the chamber.

Mr. Trump, flanked by Ms. Pelosi and US Vice President Mike Pence, gave the speech on the eve of what was likely to be the last day of his impeachment process and the president should be largely acquitted. The Republican Party overwhelmingly supported the President during the impeachment process, and every Republican member of the House of Representatives voted against his impeachment in December. All 53 senators are expected to vote for acquittal on Wednesday.

When he began his prepared speech, the Republican side of the House of Representatives broke into another four years – a sign of the impressive support Trump has enjoyed in his party nine months before the US presidential election.

Among the invited guests of the president was the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, whom Trump described as “the true and legitimate president of Venezuela”.

Trump also awarded Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom – the country’s highest civilian award. First Lady Melania Trump presented the conservative media figure with the medal. Mr. Limbaugh, 69, an extremely influential figure on the right, announced this week that he is battling advanced lung cancer. Mr. Trump honored him as “the greatest fighter and winner you’ll ever meet”.

The British politician Nigel Farage was also present.

The National Democratic Committee denied many of the allegations in Mr. Trump’s speech. It was found that undeclared unemployment actually fell 9 percent under the Obama administration, compared to only 2 percent under Trump. It also questioned Mr. Trump’s allegations of falling prescription drug costs and noted that drug prices “have continued to skyrocket under Trump’s watch”.

